Bundesliga Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW24

Mainz to win big game at the bottom

Schalke v Mainz

Friday, 19:30

Schalke have seen yet another manager bite the dust this week, with Christian Gross' reign ending with the club still rooted at the bottom, and even a home meeting with the side directly above them won't fill new boss Dimitrios Grammozis with confidence. A league-worst 2.12 xGA per game is a key factor in Infogol's model suggesting a 17th defeat in 24 league outings is on the cards.

Frankfurt to cling onto top four berth

Eintracht Frankfurt v Stuttgart

Saturday, 14:30

Stuttgart have the highest goal and xG return outside the top six, so they're unlikely to be the opponents Eintracht Frankfurt would have liked to be up against after last week's setback in Bremen. The hosts still have a three-point buffer in the top four race, but will hope Infogol's model is on the money with its anticipation of a home win at Deutsche Bank Park.

Leipzig to get the better of unpredictable Freiburg

Freiburg v RB Leipzig

Saturday, 14:30

Freiburg's winning run at home ended against Union Berlin last weekend, and Christian Streich's side have drawn a blank in three of their last five league games after scoring in each of the 11 before that run. Leipzig put three past Streich's men at Red Bull Arena in November, and Infogol's model backs them to complete a league double over a team which they failed to beat home or away last season.

Hertha to pick up much-needed win

Hertha Berlin v Augsburg

Saturday, 14:30

Hertha looked a little better against Wolfsburg than they have done of late, but still ended their last game empty-handed. They'll want to take the positives, though, and Infogol makes them favourites to beat Augsburg if they can get things right in front of goal after hugely underperforming their xG in both directions at the Olympiastadion.

Hoffenheim to end Wolfsburg's unbeaten run

Hoffenheim v Wolfsburg

Saturday, 14:30

More than two full months have passed since Wolfsburg last tasted defeat in the Bundesliga, but they might not still be able to say that after Saturday's trip to Rhein-Neckar-Arena. Hoffenheim have already put four past both Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich at home, and Infogol's model makes the hosts narrow favourites as they aim to keep alive their top half hopes.

Gladbach to rebound from nightmare run

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Bayer Leverkusen

Saturday, 14:30

The last month has seen Borussia Mönchengladbach suffer painful defeats in the league, DFB-Pokal and Champions League, with fans also learning this season will be Marco Rose's last at the helm, but the visit of a Leverkusen side in similarly dismal form. The visitors are averaging just 1.14 xGF away from home - Freiburg are the only top-half side with a worse return - and Infogol expects Gladbach to hand them a third straight loss in all competitions.

Bayern to get the better of under-par Dortmund

Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund

Saturday, 17:30

The visit of Dortmund is a less daunting prospect for the champions than it might have been in recent years, with last season's runners-up losing five games from 12 on the road. While they've been better than those numbers might suggest, a trip to the Allianz Arena doesn't look like providing a statement win for a side which will surely have half an eye on next week's big European game against Sevilla.

Köln to pick up first win in four

Köln v Werder Bremen

Sunday, 14:30

Despite having a better home xGA return than top-half Bayer Leverkusen, their points return at RheinEnergieStadion is one of the league's worst. That can change against a Werder side averaging 0.74 xGF per game on the road - the lowest in the league - and the uncomfortably small gap to the bottom two means such a result would be very welcome for manager Markus Gisdol.

Arminia's new manager to make a losing start

Arminia Bielefeld v Union Berlin

Sunday, 17:00

After four defeats and 17 goals conceded in the last five games, Arminia have replaced manager Uwe Neuhaus with Frank Kramer. The new man faces a tough opening test against a Union side averaging just 1.07 xGA across their last six league games, and Infogol expects the visitors to walk away with the points they need to remain in European contention.

