Bundesliga Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW20

Bayern to pick up a fifth straight win

Hertha Berlin v Bayern Munich

Friday, 19:00

Bayern have responded perfectly to their cup exit, winning four on the spin and averaging 2.38 xGF per game in the process. While the 4-1 scoreline against Hoffenheim flattered Hansi Flick's side, they're not expected to face too many problems away to a Hertha side coming off three successive defeats. The champions are 63% to win based on Infogol's model, though Hertha's three goals at the Allianz Arena in September will at least give them hope of beating Manuel Neuer.

Wolfsburg to keep up their top four pursuit

Augsburg v Wolfsburg

Saturday, 14:30

An impressive 3-0 victory over Freiburg last time out took Wolfsburg up to third, firmly cementing their status as Champions League contenders. Oliver Glasner's side might not have it all their own way at WWK Arena, where they needed a stoppage-time winner to take the points last season, but Infogol backs them to do the business against a team averaging 1.91 xGA at home - the second-worst return in the Bundesliga.

Leverkusen to recover after cup shock

Bayer Leverkusen v Stuttgart

Saturday, 14:30

Leverkusen suffered one of the surprise results of the week as they were dumped out of the cup by fourth-tier side Rot-Weiss Essen, and their focus will now return to reclaiming their spot in the top four. Their trip to Stuttgart earlier in the season ended all square, with Saša Kaladžić equalising for the newly promoted side, but Peter Bosz's team have a 51% chance of victory based on Infogol's model.

Dortmund boss Terzić to win three in a row for the first time

Freiburg v Borussia Dortmund

Saturday, 14:30

Dortmund have been unconvincing since interim boss Edin Terzić replaced Lucien Favre, but an extra-time win in midweek saw them through to the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal and they can earn a third victory on the spin - having come from behind against Augsburg last weekend - as they take on a Freiburg side who they beat 4-0 under Favre. The visitors have averaged 1.84 xGF across their last five league games, suggesting this game should produce plenty of action.

Union Berlin to earn a first win in four

Mainz v Union Berlin

Saturday, 14:30

Mainz was the setting for Union's first ever away win as a Bundesliga side, and Infogol's model backs Urs Fischer's team to repeat the feat this weekend. The side from the capital won 4-0 in the reverse fixture to make it eight goals in three top-flight meetings with Mainz, and will back themselves to beat the strugglers considering they have failed to score just once in 21 league and cup games this term.

Leipzig to keep Schalke rooted to the bottom

Schalke v RB Leipzig

Saturday, 14:30

Schalke's performances have been broadly improving under Christian Gross, but they remain nine points adrift of safety and will need to pick up wins sooner rather than later. They may take some encouragement from Leipzig's defeat at Mainz last month, but Julian Nagelsmann's side are averaging just 0.94 xGA per game on the road and have the firepower to prevail even if they concede to the bottom side.

Gladbach to keep selves in top four picture

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Köln

Saturday, 17:30

Marco Rose's Gladbach are unbeaten in seven league and cup games in 2021, winning three out of three at home, and there's little to suggest that pattern will change against Köln. The visitors found themselves 2-0 down inside 20 minutes in the reverse fixture, and travel to Borussia-Park off the back of a morale-sapping penalty shootout defeat to second-tier Jahn Regensburg in the last 16 of the cup.

Hoffenheim to ensure Frankfurt's top-four fort us short-lived

Hoffenheim v Eintracht Frankfurt

Sunday, 14:30

A third straight league win last weekend took Frankfurt to the heady heights of fourth, but failure to take all three points at Hoffenheim will allow one of three sides a point below them to climb back into the Champions League spots. The corresponding fixture last term ended in an away win, but the hosts have been finding a bit of form and are narrow favourites to recover from last week's setback in Munich to take the points.

Werder to continue solid away form

Arminia Bielefeld v Werder Bremen

Sunday, 17:00

Werder Bremen have picked up four more points away than they have at home this season, and this will give them cause for optimism against an Arminia side coming off successive defeats. Uwe Neuhaus' team have averaged 1.94 xGA per game at SchücoArena, and the visitors will feel they can add to this total and complete a league double, with Infogol's model suggesting a win to nil could be on the cards.

