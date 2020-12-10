Bundesliga Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW11

Wolfsburg to edge meeting of tough-to-beat sides

Wolfsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt

Friday, 19:30

Both Wolfsburg and Frankfurt have drawn more than half of their Bundesliga games this term, but Infogol's model considers a home win nearly twice as likely as another stalemate at Volkswagen Arena. Oliver Glasner's side will be out for revenge after a late Daichi Kamada goal gave the visitors all three points last season, and they ought to have the goods.

Back the 2-1 @ 10.009/1

Dortmund to overcome Stuttgart challenge

Borussia Dortmund v Stuttgart

Saturday, 14:30

Having come through a challenging trip to Russia to ensure top spot in their Champions League group, Dortmund are back on familiar ground with a winnable game at home to Stuttgart. Lucien Favre's men ended their last home league game with a surprise defeat to Köln, but Infogol doesn't expect them to drop further points against opponents who have been better away than at home since returning to the Bundesliga.

Back the 2-1 @ 8.4015/2

Freiburg to earn first win since opening weekend

Freiburg v Arminia Bielefeld

Saturday, 14:30

Arminia lifted themselves out of the bottom two last weekend with a win over Mainz, but are expected to fall short this time around. Freiburg's last win came back in September, away to Stuttgart, but they still sit a point clear of Saturday's opponents despite underperforming against their xG in both directions. Christian Streich's team looked more like themselves against Borussia Mönchengladbach last week, and can follow up that impressive point with three here.

Back the 2-1 @ 8.6015/2

Mainz to pull Köln back into the danger-zone

Mainz v Köln

Saturday, 14:30

Köln's win in Dortmund gave them a bit of breathing space, but defeat in Mainz this weekend will remind them they're still very much in a relegation scrap. It's a realistic outcome, too - at least according to Infogol - and not just because the hosts came from behind to win the corresponding game last term. This could go either way, but Mainz carry a slight edge going into the game.

Back the 2-1 @ 9.6017/2

Free-scoring Gladbach to triumph at home

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Hertha Berlin

Saturday, 14:30

While Borussia Mönchengladbach's results haven't been as consistent as they'd have hoped, one constant is their ability to find the net - especially at Borussia-Park. Marco Rose's men have a higher xG return than everyone besides Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, and Infogol's model expects them to have enough firepower to get the better of a Hertha side averaging more than 1.5 xGA per game, and the high of reaching the Champions League could provide an extra boost.

Back the 2-1 @ 9.008/1

Leipzig to keep flying after massive Champions League win

RB Leipzig v Werder Bremen

Saturday, 14:30

RB Leipzig survived a late Manchester United fightback to make it out of a tough Champions League group, having looked up against it when they lost 5-0 at Old Trafford in October, and that result can give them the momentum to ease past Werder. Despite failing to hold on for victory at the Allianz Arena last week, Julian Nagelsmann's side can at least temporarily climb to the summit with victory at home.

Back the 3-1 @ 11.0010/1

Bayern to leave the capital with all three points

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich

Saturday, 17:30

Union have been dealt a blow with the injury suffered by Max Kruse, and a meeting with Bayern was already going to be a challenge. Infogol makes the champions healthy favourites for their trip to Stadion An der Alten Försterei, having won 2-0 there last season, but the hosts' strength going forward could still make this challenging for Hansi Flick's men.

Back the 1-2 @ 9.4017/2

Augsburg to consolidate mid-table berth

Augsburg v Schalke

Sunday, 14:30

Two of the Bundesliga's worst attacks meet at WWK Arena, and Schalke will be worried about the prospect of facing their former player Daniel Caliguri. The 32-year-old has top-scored since leaving Gelsenkirchen for Augsburg, and the limp attacking threat posed by both sides could see a relatively in-form goalscorer make the difference.

Back the 2-0 @ 9.809/1

Leverkusen to keep Hoffenheim consigned to mid-table

Bayer Leverkusen v Hoffenheim

Sunday, 17:00

Defensive solidity and tidy finishing have kept Leverkusen unbeaten and in touch at the top, and they remain ready to pounce as soon as leaders Bayern drop points. They welcome Hoffenheim to the BayArena, and surely would have rather faced last season's sixth-place finishers before their recent mini-revival, but Peter Bosz men should still have enough about them to claim victory.

Back the 2-1 @ 9.208/1

