Bundesliga Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW10

Hertha to come out on top in close-run derby

Hertha Berlin v Union Berlin

Friday, 19:30

Union Berlin sit eight points above their rivals from the capital, but a local derby is often a great leveller and Infogol's model bears this out. Hertha won this game 4-0 last season, with all the goals coming in the second half, but the improvement shown by Urs Fischer's team this term - they're good value for sixth place and could even find themselves higher - suggests a closer scoreline.

Back the 2-1 @ 10.50

Mainz to create gap to bottom two with away win

Arminia Bielefeld v Mainz

Saturday, 14:30

Mainz moved a point clear of Arminia last weekend by drawing with Hoffenheim, and have a chance to put fresh air between themselves and Uwe Neuhaus' team with a victory on Saturday. The hosts suffered a seventh straight defeat last weekend, but their attacking intent in Leipzig suggests they may be able to at least cause goalkeeper Robin Zentner a few problems at SchücoArena.

Back the 1-2 @ 9.809/1

Dortmund to rebound after surprise home defeat

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund

Saturday, 14:30

Borussia Dortmund created enough to beat Köln last week, but failed to recover from the shock of Ellis Shkiri's early opener and fell to a damaging defeat. A trip to Frankfurt gives Lucien Favre's team a chance to turn things around against opponents who have had a tough time turning draws into wins of late, and the visitors will be hopeful of improving on last season's 2-2 draw.

Back the 1-3 @ 14.50

Wolfsburg to continue march up the table

Köln v Wolfsburg

Saturday, 14:30

Köln should enter this game with confidence after getting the measure of Dortmund, but free-scoring Wolfsburg will present a challenge. Oliver Glasner's men have netted in each of their last six games, including a dramatic 5-3 win over Werder Bremen last week, and Infogol's model gives the visitors a narrow edge in a game which could go either way.

Back the 1-2 @ 9.208/1

Gladbach to go into European decider with a win

Freiburg v Borussia Mönchengladbach

Saturday, 14:30

Borussia Mönchengladbach go into their final Champions League group game next week with their fate in their own hands, needing just a point from a trip to Real Madrid, and Marco Rose will want his side to prepare for the journey with a big away win. Freiburg are still winless at home, losing their last two at Schwarzwald-Stadion, and the visitors are favourites with Infogol to take all three points.

Back the 1-2 @ 9.208/1

Bayern to stay top by beating closest rivals

Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig

Saturday, 17:30

Bayern Munich rested players for their midweek Champions League outing, ensuring key men are fresh for the visit of RB Leipzig to the Allianz Arena. Julian Nagelsmann's side are one of just two teams to take an away point against the champions in 2020, but the extra day's rest after European exertions could benefit the hosts and Infogol's model anticipates a home win with both teams finding the net.

Back the 2-1 @ 9.6017/2

Werder to return to top half with home win

Werder Bremen v Stuttgart

Sunday, 14:30

Werder's 5-3 loss at Wolfsburg was far closer - and had far fewer big chances - than the scoreline suggests. Nevertheless, the result extended the Grün-Weißen's winless run to six and they'll be desperate to ensure it goes no further. Opponents Stuttgart were unlucky to lose against Bayern Munich last weekend, holding their own against the title-holders, but Infogol's model forecasts a close game with the home side carrying a narrow edge.

Back the 2-1 @ 10.009/1

Leverkusen to challenge the top two

Schalke v Bayer Leverkusen

Sunday, 17:00

With the top two facing off in Munich, Leverkusen will know they can climb from their current third place with a win in Gelsenkirchen. With Schalke still chasing their first win and their opponents awaiting a maiden league defeat, it's no surprise Infogol's model favours the visitors to go one better than their frustrating draw towards the end of last season.

Back the 1-2 @ 12.0011/1

Hoffenheim to get timely home pick-me-up

Hoffenheim v Augsburg

Monday, 19:30

Hoffenheim are beginning to turn their form around, with back-to-back draws keeping them clear of danger, but a win wouldn't go amiss. They won't have things all their own way against Augsburg, but victory will lift them above Monday night's opponents and can help last season's sixth-place finishers push back towards where they will feel they belong.

Back the 2-1 @ 8.808/1

