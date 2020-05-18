Bundesliga Betting: Dortmund give our experts winning start

The Bundesliga returned with a bang on Saturday as Dortmund striker Erling Haaland gave two members of our Football... Only Bettor podcast team something to celebrate after only 29 minutes.

Host Caroline Barker had backed the young Norwegian forward in the first goalscorer market for Dortmund v Schalke, while guest Jake Osgathorpe had said: "There's value in Dortmund at [1.56] and Erling Harland at [3.05] to score first."

As Dortmund eventually coasted to a 4-0 victory, with two goals in each half, it turned out to be a great start for our experts.

Things got even better for Jake when Daniel Ginczek's injury-time goal gave Wolfsburg a 2-1 victory away to Augsburg. Our man had backed the Wolves at [2.24].

Kevin Hatchard had a winning bet on the draw or away win double chance in Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin at odds of [1.78]. The teams were level at the break before Hertha turned it on in the second-half and ran out 3-0 winners.

In the later kick-off on Saturday Jasmine Baba was right on the money in Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach as she tipped up both teams to score and over 2.5 goals as a Same Game Multi at [1.89].

Mark O'Haire was also correct to back both teams to score in that one..

On Sunday, Mark successfully backed Bayern Munich -1.5 goals in their away match against Union Berlin. That proved shrewd as the champions ran out 2-0 winners thanks to a goal in each half from Robert Lewandowski and Benjamin Pavard.

Outright bets

Leipzig have drifted to [30.0] in the outright winner market on the Exchange after their disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Freiburg.

As you'd expect, Bayern [1.22] have firmed up in the title betting. They rediscovered their ruthless streak before the break and carried on where they left off at Union.

But Dortmund showed on Saturday that they're in no mood to let up in their pursuit of Bayern.

BVB are only four points behind the leaders and are available at [6.0]. Bayern go to Dortmund on 26 May for what's looking like a title decider. The defending champions, who are chasing an eighth successive title, must also host Monchengladbach and go to Leverkusen before the end of the season.

Kevin likes Leverkusen for a top four finish and, although they don't play until tonight when they travel to struggling Werder Bremen, his case was boosted by Leipzig dropping points.

Leipzig, however, remain odds-on for a top four finish while Leverkusen are 11/8 with Sportsbook.

Jake said before the return of the Bundesliga that he fancied Wolfsburg to finish in the top six. That looks more likely thanks to that away win at Augsburg, with two points now separating the Wolves from seventh-placed Freiburg.

All in all, it was a fascinating first weekend back and it leaves things tantalisingly poised ahead of the next round of fixtures which starts with Friday night's Berlin derby.