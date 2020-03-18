Football Bet of the Day: Samba spectacular in store

Brazilian Paraibano Matches: Botafogo PB v Sousa EC (Both teams to Score?)
Wednesday 18 March, 11.15pm
Betting.Betfair
Our first Wednesday selection was postponed, but Kev's back with a Brazilian offering for tonight.
"Sousa have scored in all seven of their Parabaino games, while Botafogo have kept just two clean sheets in their six outings."
Sousa can strike a blow
Botafogo PB v Sousa
Wednesday 18 March, 23:15
Disappointingly, our Tanzanian Premier League game earlier today was postponed, and it appears the entire league has been shut down until further notice. Our avenues to profit are becoming more and more scarce, but we'll head to Brazil now in search of a winner.
Botafogo are facing Sousa in the Parabaino competition, and I can see both teams finding the net.
Botafogo da Paraiba (not to be confused with top-flight team Botafogo de Futbol e Regatas) have made a strong start to the local championship. They have won four and drawn two of their six games so far, and are third in their group. At home, they have won both of their games, 2-0 against Sao Paulo Crystal and 4-1 against Nacional de Patos.
Sousa have made a mixed start to their campaign in this tournament, winning four and losing three. They have lost three of their four away games, but interestingly for our purposes, they have scored in all four of those outings. Overall, Sousa have scored in all seven of their Parabaino games.
Botafogo are very strong at home, and hard to break down, but if Sousa can grab a goal we're in business. Botafogo have only kept two clean sheets in six Parabaino matches, and I think there's value in backing Both Teams To Score here at [3.3].
Points Staked: 42
Points Returned: 40.54
P/L: -1.46 points
