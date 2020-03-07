Football Bet of the Day: AOK for BMG

Foals to trip up Dortmund

Borussia Monchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund

Saturday 7 March, 17:30

Live on BT Sport and Betfair Live Video

They left it late, but Hannover came through for us yet again last night, as Hendrik Weydandt's 90th-minute strike gave Die Roten a 3-0 victory, and us a winner on the Over 2.5 Goals market.

We'll stay in Germany, because there's a battle between title rivals at Borussia Park, as Borussia Monchengladbach face Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund are having one of their best sequences of the campaign. They have won six of their seven Bundesliga matches in 2020, and they have a first-leg advantage to protect in Paris in the Champions League. Jadon Sancho, who scored the winner in last weekend's 1-0 win over Freiburg, now has 14 goals and 15 assists in the Bundesliga. Erling Haaland has scored nine goals in seven Bundesliga matches since joining from Salzburg.

However, it's Dortmund's defensive mettle that will be fully tested this evening. Borussia Mönchengladbach have gone five games unbeaten in the league, and at home in the Bundesliga they have dropped just two points since the end of August. Alassane Plea and Lars Stindl sparkled in last weekend's 3-2 win at Augsburg, and all-action midfielder Denis Zakaria put in another impressive display.

Dortmund have already beaten Gladbach in league and cup this season, but both games were close, and both games were at Signal Iduna Park. Although Gladbach forward Marcus Thuram is struggling with a knee problem, I still think the hosts can expose the same defensive flaws that Bayer Leverkusen did in a 4-3 win over Dortmund a few weeks ago.

I'll back Home and Draw here in the Double Chance market at [1.8].