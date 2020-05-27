Football Bet of the Day: Defences to Kiel over

Goals galore in Germany

Bochum v Holstein Kiel

Wednesday 27 May, 17:30

Germany brought us a Tuesday treat, as Darmstadt's 3-1 win at Erzgebirge Aue delivered an Over 2.5 Goals success with room to spare. We'll stick with the second tier, and head to the Ruhr. Bochum are up against Heidenheim, and I suspect that even without fans we're in for a lively evening.

I once stood in front of the ultras at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion, and it was great fun as they banged their drums and threw beer trays at my head (I don't think I was specifically targeted, they just threw them up into the air). Bochum is a club with a rich tradition - they spent decades in the Bundesliga - but they are in danger of tumbling down to the third tier. VFL are just four points above the bottom three.

Conversely, Holstein Kiel are once again exceeding expectations by banging on the Bundesliga door. They lost to Wolfsburg in a promotion playoff two seasons ago, and now they are seven points behind third-placed Stuttgart, and only a further point off the top two. They are one of the most entertaining teams to watch in the division, with 43 goals scored and 42 conceded. 18 of their 27 games have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land, and seven of them have featured four goals or more.

17 of Bochum's league games this term have featured three goals or more, with 12 of those landing an Over 3.5 Goals bet. When the teams met earlier this season, Kiel won 2-1. You could back a BTTS/Over 2.5 Goals double on the Sportsbook at [1.81], but I'll be a bit bolder here and go for Over 3.5 Goals at [2.66].

