To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

England Cricket Tips

La Liga Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Best Football Bets This Weekend: Premier League, Serie A and more

Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Juventus
Could Atalanta overcome Ronaldo's Juve on Saturday night?
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Here's our guide to some of the best bets chosen by our writers from this weekend's action in the Premier League, the Championship and European leagues...

"Atalanta have been on a tear since the restart, picking up where they left off in March, and even a trip to league leaders Juve might not be enough to stop them."

Juventus v Atalanta: Back the 1-2 @ [13.00]

Premier League Correct Score Tips: Infogol's predictions for every match

Jake Osgathorpe look consider every match using expected goals (xG) data to assess the likely winners and scorelines.

Jake says: "Spurs were fortunate to escape the Vitality with anything (xG: BOU 1.5 - 0.7 TOT), in what was a hugely disappointing performance. That has been the case since Jose Mourinho took charge, especially in attack."

Back 1-1 @ [7.8] in Tottenham v Arsenal

What The Stats Say: Solskjaer's Red Devils will slay Saints

Another one for the stats fans Dan Fitch discusses the Opta data and recommends bets. He expects Manchester United to beat Southampton on Monday but before that he works through Saturday and Sunday's matches.

Dan says: "United have lost just one of their last 15 home league games (W9 D5), winning the last four in a row by an aggregate score of 13-2."

Manchester United win and over 2.5 goals seems destined to land at [1.83].

Watford v Newcastle: Odds-on Hornets worth taking on

The Premier League weekend gets underway with two 12:30 kick-offs - the other is Norwich v West Ham - and Steve Rawlings reckons Watford are too short for their home match against Newcastle.

Steve says: "There's just too much on the line to expect the Hornets to play freely and after a surge of support following the Norwich win, they look too short at less than [1.9]."

Lay Watford for 3pts @ [1.88]

Derby v Brentford: Goals expected between promotion-chasing pair

Mark O'Haire is in great form with his Championship tips so it could pay to follow his advice for this match between two sides with promotion very much in their sights.

Mark says: "Derby are offered at their biggest pre-match home price since the start of last season's Championship campaign."

Back Both Teams To Score at 1.77 in Derby v Brentford

Liverpool v Burnley: Reds may have to grind it out

Champions Liverpool face Burnley at 3pm on Saturday afternoon and, while Dave Tindall expects the Reds to take three points, he doesn't expect it to be emphatic.

Dave says: "The champions should get it done but it may be an afternoon of huff and puff and something like 2-0 could be the sweet spot."

2pts Liverpool to win and Under 3.5 Goals at [2.16]

Serie A Correct Score Predictor With Infogol: Tips for every fixture

Using expected goals (xG) data from Infogol as his guide, Tom Victor looks for the likely winners and scorelines as Serie A's relegation battle heats up.

Tom says: "Atalanta have been on a tear since the restart, picking up where they left off in March, and even a trip to league leaders Juve might not be enough to stop them."

Juventus v Atalanta: Back the 1-2 @ [13.00]

Italian Serie A: Juventus v Atalanta (Correct Score)

Show Hide

Saturday 11 July, 8.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
0 - 0
0 - 1
0 - 2
0 - 3
1 - 0
1 - 1
1 - 2
1 - 3
2 - 0
2 - 1
2 - 2
2 - 3
3 - 0
3 - 1
3 - 2
3 - 3
Any Other Home Win
Any Other Away Win
Any Other Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Max Liu,

More Football Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles