Best Football Bets This Weekend: Premier League, Serie A and more

Premier League Correct Score Tips: Infogol's predictions for every match

Jake Osgathorpe look consider every match using expected goals (xG) data to assess the likely winners and scorelines.

Jake says: "Spurs were fortunate to escape the Vitality with anything (xG: BOU 1.5 - 0.7 TOT), in what was a hugely disappointing performance. That has been the case since Jose Mourinho took charge, especially in attack."

Back 1-1 @ [7.8] in Tottenham v Arsenal

What The Stats Say: Solskjaer's Red Devils will slay Saints

Another one for the stats fans Dan Fitch discusses the Opta data and recommends bets. He expects Manchester United to beat Southampton on Monday but before that he works through Saturday and Sunday's matches.

Dan says: "United have lost just one of their last 15 home league games (W9 D5), winning the last four in a row by an aggregate score of 13-2."

Manchester United win and over 2.5 goals seems destined to land at [1.83].

Watford v Newcastle: Odds-on Hornets worth taking on

The Premier League weekend gets underway with two 12:30 kick-offs - the other is Norwich v West Ham - and Steve Rawlings reckons Watford are too short for their home match against Newcastle.

Steve says: "There's just too much on the line to expect the Hornets to play freely and after a surge of support following the Norwich win, they look too short at less than [1.9]."

Lay Watford for 3pts @ [1.88]

Derby v Brentford: Goals expected between promotion-chasing pair

Mark O'Haire is in great form with his Championship tips so it could pay to follow his advice for this match between two sides with promotion very much in their sights.

Mark says: "Derby are offered at their biggest pre-match home price since the start of last season's Championship campaign."

Back Both Teams To Score at 1.77 in Derby v Brentford

Liverpool v Burnley: Reds may have to grind it out

Champions Liverpool face Burnley at 3pm on Saturday afternoon and, while Dave Tindall expects the Reds to take three points, he doesn't expect it to be emphatic.

Dave says: "The champions should get it done but it may be an afternoon of huff and puff and something like 2-0 could be the sweet spot."

2pts Liverpool to win and Under 3.5 Goals at [2.16]

Serie A Correct Score Predictor With Infogol: Tips for every fixture

Using expected goals (xG) data from Infogol as his guide, Tom Victor looks for the likely winners and scorelines as Serie A's relegation battle heats up.

Tom says: "Atalanta have been on a tear since the restart, picking up where they left off in March, and even a trip to league leaders Juve might not be enough to stop them."

Juventus v Atalanta: Back the 1-2 @ [13.00]