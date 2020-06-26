Best Bets This Weekend: Our experts' picks for Premier League, FA Cup and more

Football...Only Bettor - our podcast team try to land another winning treble

Last weekend the Football... Only Bettor podcast team landed a winning treble. Can they repeat their success this weekend with bets on the Premier League, FA Cup and European leagues? Listen to the show and read the summary of their bets.

Mark O'Haire says: "Mark: Wolves have got the edge that's required to win games against struggling teams."

Back Wolves (v Villa), Bayern Munich (v Wolfsburg), Villareal (v Valencia) @ 6/1

Premier League - Aston Villa v Wolves

A West Midlands derby is the only Premier League match on Saturday. Steve Rawlings has previewed Wolves trip to Villa Park as Nuno's men chase a third consecutive win since the restart. Villa, by contrast, are desperate for points in their relegation battle.

Steve says: "With no fans present, games have been starting slowly across Europe and of the 22 Premier League matches we've had to date, 13 have still been 0-0 at the break. Both Wolves games so far have been 0-0 at halftime and two of Villa's three, suggesting odds of almost 2/1 about a 0-0 score line at halftime is well worth taking."

Back 0-0 for Half-time Score at [2.92]

Premier League - Correct Score Predictor with Infogol

Jake Osgathorpe looks at the first part of GW32 in the Premier League, using expected goals (xG) to assess the likely winners and scorelines of the games this weekend as well as on Monday and Tuesday next week.

Jake says: "Wolves kept their sixth clean-sheet in seven league games against Bournemouth, a comfortable win and another stellar defensive display. They are excellent on the road (1.7 xGF, 1.2 xGA per game), and should get another win here (62%)."

Aston Villa 1-2 Wolves: Back the 1-2 @ [9.8]

FA Cup - Dimitar Berbatov's quarter-finals score predictions

Betfair Ambassador Dimitar Berbatov casts his expert eye over this weekend's Cup quarter-finals, weighing up teams'form and motivation, and predicting the scores for all four ties.

Dimitar says: "There will have been harsh words from Pep after the defeat to Chelsea, and I can see City wanting to put things right, but I can also see goals in their match against Newcastle."

Back 2-4 in Newcastle v Man City

FA Cup - Norwich v Manchester United

Who's up for the Cup? Manchester United should be, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would love to win his first piece of silverware as manager. To do that, the Red Devils will need to win their quarter-final against Norwich on Saturday and that's exactly what our previewer Paul Robinson expects.

Paul says: "If this wasn't behind closed doors you would give more of a chance to Daniel Farke's side, but they have already been beaten twice at Carrow Road since they returned - without scoring a goal, and against teams who aren't of United's calibre."

Back Man United to win to nil @ [2.32]

The Championship - Saturday tipsheet

There are individual match previews for the Championship, and others will appear on Saturday morning, but for an overview of three matches with bets for each, check out Jack Critchley's take on the best of Saturday afternoon's action in the English second tier.

Jack says: "Derby's form is fantastic, and they've managed to take 10 points from their last five matches. They've scored 11 times in the process."

Derby vs Reading - Derby Win @ [2.18]

La Liga - Saturday tipsheet

Our Spanish football tipster Dan Fitch is banking on Barcelona securing a narrow victory against Celta Vigo, as he previews Saturday's La Liga action. Also check out Dan's preview of Friday night's Sevilla v Vallodolid.

Dan says: "Under 2.5 goals has landed in each of Barcelona's last three games."

Back under 2.5 goals and Barcelona to beat Celta Vigo at [4.2]

La Liga - Correct Score Predictor with Infogol

With La Liga poised for one of its closest title races - Real Madrid and Barcelona are level on points at the top - every match is crucial now so Tom Victor has used Infogol's stats to make scoreline predictions for this weekend.

Tom says: "Barca drew a blank in their last away outing at Sevilla, ensuring the race to be crowned champions remains wide open, but their away form gives them a slight edge, with Infogol's model giving the visitors a 49% chance of victory and gives a 51% chance that only one team scores."

Celta Vigo v Barcelona: Back the 0-2 @ [9.20]

Serie A - Correct Score Predictor with Infogol

Tom Victor consults the expected goals (xG) data from Infogol as he looks for the likely winners and scorelines from a Serie A round which could see Juventus strengthen their grip on the title.

Tom says: "Inter have nine wins from 13 away games and are 61% to make it 10 from 14. Only the top two have beaten them away from the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, with Antonio Conte's side particularly stingy on their travels with just 13.74 xGA."

Parma v Inter: Back the 1-2 @ [8.6]

Bundesliga - Saturday tipsheet

After a Herculean effort, the German football authorities and the clubs have managed to reach the final round of Bundesliga matches. Kevin Hatchard has one final set of selections, with three matches previewed.

Kevin says: ""Bayern have won their last 12 league games, and they have a terrific recent record against Wolfsburg."

Back Bayern Munich to win v Wolfsburg at [1.8]