Football Bet of the Day: Bedlam in Belarus

Cup clash set to thrill

BATE Borisov v Slavia Mozyr

Wednesday 29 April, 18:00

Yesterday's selection is still live, and we're also nice and early with today's pick, because we're looking ahead to the second leg of the Belarusian Cup semi-final between BATE Borisov and Slavia Mozyr.

BATE have dominated Belarusian football in the 21st century, winning the league 15 times since the turn of the millennium. Strangely, they have failed to achieve a similar level of domination in the cup, winning it on just three occasions. If they manage to overcome a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Slavia, it'll be the first time they will have reached the final since 2016.

It's worth noting that BATE have lost twice to Slavia already this term, and their league form has been hit-and-miss. They made an awful start, losing their first two league matches, but they have at least won three of four since. At home, they have beaten newly promoted Ruh Brest 1-0 and drawn 0-0 with Torpedo BelAZ.

Slavia have leaked ten goals in their six league matches, and have won just twice. You never quite know what you're going to get with the men from Mozyr, especially on the road. Across their last six competitive away games, they have racked up three victories and three defeats, and five of those matches have featured at least three goals.

If Slavia score an away goal here, that'll force BATE to chase the game, and I think we could well see an Over 2.5 Goals bet land at evens. Five of BATE's nine competitive games this term have featured at least three goals. If you fancy Slavia to keep things close, you could back them +1.5 on the Asian Handicap at [1.78].