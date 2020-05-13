Football Bet of the Day: Wham, bam, thank you Sagadam
After a run of five winners, Kev's looking for success in Turkmenistan.
"Sagadam have a strong recent record against Asgabat, and the hosts' home form is poor."
Capital club to slip up
Asgabat v Sagadam
Wednesday 13 May, 13:45
We still have a live selection from Turkmenistan, and that's where today's game is from, as the Higher League continues to unfold like a beautiful flower. Today we'll head down to the capital, because Asgabat are facing Sagadam, and I suspect the visitors can pick up at least a point.
Sagadam have made a solid start to the season, losing just two of their seven matches so far, and they have won their last three. They are defensively sound, having leaked just four league goals this term. If you stretch back into last season, they have won four of their last eight away matches, and it's worth noting they have taken four points from their last two trips to face today's opponents.
Asgabat are on good form too, having won three of their last four matches. However, they were smacked 4-1 by champions Altyn Asyr last time out, and their home form is awful. If you consider the back end of last season, they have won just two of their last 11 games at the Sportkompleks Gokje.
Sagadam are priced at 15/8 in the Draw No Bet market, and I think that's a good price, especially as we get our stake returned if the game is drawn. Sagadam are unbeaten in their last six clashes with today's opponents.
2020 P/L
Points Staked: 69
Points Returned: 59.61
P/L: -6.67 points
