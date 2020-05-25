Football Bet of the Day: Capital city clash to spring surprise

Visitors can thwart city rivals

Ararat Yerevan v Urartu

Monday 25 May, 15:30

It was more a case of Costa Bleaker than Costa Rica for Tobias last night, as the usually free-flowing Herediano ground out a goalless draw against Guadalupe.

While Tobias sinks a Guaro and reflects on what was a positive week overall, we'll head to Armenia. The top-flight season has resumed in earnest, and Ararat Yerevan are in action against fellow capital-city club Urartu (they were known as Banants Yerevan until recently).

Ararat finished a lowly ninth last season, and a poor run of form has seen them slip to sixth. They have won just two of their last nine league games, and since the lockdown they have lost 3-0 at home to the leaders Ararat Armenia, and drawn 0-0 with second-placed Lori.

A city derby against Urartu should in theory represent an easier contest, but today's visitors have made a flying start to life after the hiatus, winning 2-0 against Lori and beating Yerevan 3-0. Admittedly, Yerevan have lost all 17 of their league matches, but you can only beat what's put in front of you.

Urartu's away form gives us another reason to think they can grab at least a point. They are unbeaten in four matches on their travels, winning three of them. The other result was a goalless draw at the leaders.

Urartu also have an excellent recent record against Ararat Yerevan. In the clubs' last six league meetings, Urartu have won five and drawn one.

On that basis, I'm happy to lay the hosts here at [1.69].

