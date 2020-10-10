Sunday Sports Multiple: Back Wales to beat Ireland a 9/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Wales to beat Republic of Ireland at 7/4

Wales lost their nine-game unbeaten run in midweek, but while the friendly defeat to England will have given manager Ryan Giggs some concerns, not least the injury to striker Kieffer Moore, Wales look a solid bet to bounce back in the Nations League on Sunday.

Giggs' side have two wins on the board and are looking to cement their position at the top of Group B4, and although Gareth Bale is not available this weekend, they have enough talent in their squad to overcome limited opponents.

Ireland suffered the blow of losing their Euro 2020 play off game against Slovakia in midweek and they may need to time to recover psychologically from that disappointment. They haven't won either of their Nations League fixtures so far, drawing with Bulgaria and losing at home to Finland, and though this may be a low-scoring affair, I fancy Wales to edge out their rivals.

Bet 2: Back Sunrisers Hyderabad to beat Rajasthan Royals at 4/5

Rajasthan Royals started the IPL in strong form, beating Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab, but four defeats in a row have seen them slip down the table and they look vulnerable against Sunrisers Hyderabad this weekend.

Hyderabad's batsmen took a while to adjust to the conditions in the UAE, but they have been improving steadily and they posted a 200-plus total for the first time on Friday in a convincing win over Kings XI.

A spectacular 160-run opening partnership from David Warner and Jonny Bairstow won that game for Hyderabad, but they were able to back it up with a fine bowling performance, with the deadly Rashid Khan taking three wickets for just 12 runs. Back them to pick up another win against the struggling Royals.

Bet 3: Back Scarlets to beat Glasgow Warriors at 11/10

Both of these sides kicked off their Pro14 campaigns with narrow defeats against Irish rivals, but they were both able to snatch a bonus point and we could be in for a high scoring encounter at Scotstoun Stadium on Sunday.

Last time these teams met, Glasgow mounted a strong comeback in the second half but were ultimately beaten 25-21 and although they will be keen to avenge that defeat, I will be siding with the visitors here.

Scarlets came agonisingly close to pulling off an impressive win over Munster in their opener, going down to a Ben Healy penalty after the hooter. That looks like strong form and a repeat of that effort should be enough to edge out Glasgow on Sunday.

Total Odds for this multiple: 9/1




