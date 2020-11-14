Saturday Sports Multiple: A Scotland win the headline in a 10/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Scotland to beat Slovakia at 17/10

After a prolonged period in the doldrums, there is finally some optimism around Scottish football following their qualification for Euro 2020, an achievement that has coincided with an improved showing in the UEFA Nations League.

Scotland are unbeaten in four Nations League games, a run that has included a double over the Czech Republic and a victory against Sunday's opponents.

A solid defence has been the basis of the Steve Clarke revolution, and under his guidance, they have conceded only three goals in their last six competitive outings. That should give them every chance of beating a Slovakia side that shipped three goals in each of their Nations League home games. The visitors are riding a wave of confidence at the moment and they look a good bet for the win.

Bet 2: Back La Rochelle to beat Stade Francais at 17/10

Stade Francais are strong favourites to beat top of the table La Rochelle in the Top 14 on Sunday, but the visitors look good value at these odds.

The home side will likely benefit from a week's rest, having seen their last fixture called off, but the evidence so far this season does not suggest that they can be backed with any confidence, and they go into this match having lost three out of six so far.

By contrast, La Rochelle are enjoying an excellent season with six wins under their belt, and they secured an impressive win over Clermont last time out. With no home fans present, there won't be the usual intimidating atmosphere at the Stade Jean-Bouin and La Rochelle can emerge victorious.

Bet 3: Back Philadelphia Eagles to beat New York Giants at 1/2

Philadelphia Eagles have an ordinary record so far this season but that is enough to see them topping a woeful NFC East Division and they can take a big step towards securing the Division title against the Giants on Sunday.

Last time these two rivals met, three weeks ago, Philadelphia had to work hard to prevail by a single point, but their injury problems have eased since then and they go into this game refreshed after a bye week.

The Giants have shown some encouraging signs this season and have been in contention in most of their games, but the bare facts make for grim reading. They go into this weekend with a 2-7 record, with both of their wins coming against an equally poor Washington side, so the Eagles look the better bet here.

Total Odds for this multiple: 10/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



