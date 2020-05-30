Sunday Sports Multiple: Back Monchengladbach in a 13/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Borussia Monchengladbach to beat Union Berlin at 40/85

Defeat to rivals Bayer Leverkusen last weekend was a blow to Borussia Monchengladbach's Champions League prospects, but they crept back into the top four with a draw against Werder Bremen in midweek and they have an excellent chance to build on that point against Union Berlin.

Sunday's visitors to Borussia-Park managed a draw with fellow strugglers Mainz on Wednesday but they were well beaten by Hertha in the Berlin derby last weekend and have lost by two goals or more in four of their last five matches.

Union are particularly poor on the road, where they've lost five of their last seven Bundesliga games, conceding 18 goals. They could be forgiven for targeting crucial fixtures against relegation rivals Koln and Dusseldorf in the next few weeks, so while the home side are not at their best, they look a solid bet here.

Bet 2: Back Martijn Kleermaker to beat Joe Cullen at 7/4

Joe Cullen is the favourite to top Group 6 of the PDC Home Tour Play-offs and is a short price to see off the outsider of the four in Sunday night's opening match, but I think the value could lie with his opponent.

Admittedly, Martijn Kleermaker was one of the least impressive Group winners from the first round, while Cullen breezed through with a 3-0 record. But their head to head record suggests that the Dutch star could have the edge.

These two have only met twice before in PDC competition, but both contests came this year and Kleermaker won them both, 6-3 at the Belgian Darts Championship and 6-1 in the Players Championship event in Barnsley in March, so at the current odds, it could be worth siding with Kleermaker on Sunday.

Bet 3: Back uThermal to beat Trap at 5/2

Team Liquid Star League 5 reaches a conclusion next weekend, but this Sunday, four of the top Starcraft 2 players will battle for a place in the Winners Final.

Marc 'uThermal' Schlappi saw off the challenge of Clement 'Clem' Desplanches in Round Three last weekend, but he faces another tough test when he takes on Cho 'Trap' Sung Ho, one of the sport's top Korean stars.

Trap has won both of their encounters in 2020 and is the favourite here, but Uthermal has had his share of success against this opponent, beating him twice in 2018. He's also in excellent form, reaching the last four of the ESL Cup 17 and 18 earlier this month and winning ESL Cup 19 earlier this month. This should be a fascinating battle, but at these prices, I'm backing uThermal to upset the odds.

Total Odds for this multiple: 13/1 Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



