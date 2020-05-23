Sunday Sports Multiple: Back Augsburg for a point in a 12/1 weekend multiple

Bet 1: Back Schalke to draw with Augsburg at 12/5

Schalke are just two points off a Europa League spot, so have everything to play for in the closing weeks of the Bundesliga season, but they are in no sort of form at the moment, and Augsburg can take advantage on Sunday.

A 4-0 defeat against local rivals Dortmund last week represented a poor return to action, but it extends a streak of mediocre results that has seen them win only once in their last ten outings, and that win came in extra time in the DFB-Pokal.

On paper Augsburg are the big outsiders, but although they are still hovering close to the drop zone, they showed plenty of fight last weekend and deserved more from their match against Wolfsburg. A repetition of that effort should be good enough for a point.

Bet 2: Back Arron Monk to beat Phil Taylor at 6/4

The Modus Champions Series proved to be a success in its first incarnation a couple of weeks back and it returns this weekend.

Legend Phil Taylor claimed victory in that edition, and he will be the favourite again here as he re-opposes Martin Adams and Fallon Sherrock, but he faces a strong challenge from the in-form Arron Monk.

After a barren few years, Monk is coming back to his best in recent months and has been one of the stars of the Icons Live Series, winning five of his last six, and becoming the first to hit a nine-darter. Admittedly, he has lost all three of his matches with Taylor, but the last of those came in 2016 and he offers a touch of value here.

Bet 3: Back Clem to beat uThermal at 4/7

Team Liquid Star League 5 is a Starcraft 2 tournament making its return after an eight year gap. Featuring a mix of Korean, US and European players, the competition is organised in a complex two-bracket knockout format, with losing competitors from the winners' bracket getting another chance to progress.

Marc 'uThermal' Schlappi, takes on another European player, teenager Clement 'Clem' Desplanches, one of the rising stars of the sport in Sunday's Round Three winners' bracket opener but the Dutch star is the clear outsider in this contest.

Uthermal has had to work hard to reach this stage, battling through two previous rounds, while Clem has played one round fewer, but is in top form, having reached the semi-finals of the ESL Cup 17 and 18 earlier this month, before winning ESL Cup 19 on Monday. Back the French youngster to win this one.

Total Odds for this multiple: 12/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



