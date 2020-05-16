Sunday Sports Multiple: A Koln win the headline in a 13/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back FC Koln to beat Mainz at 9/10

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich are back in action on Sunday evening against Union Berlin, but there's a potentially more interesting clash in store earlier in the afternoon, when tenth-placed FC Koln take on Mainz.

Both of these sides have spent most of the season in the bottom half, but while Mainz were showing inconsistent form prior to the suspension, Koln had turned their campaign around with a run of 8 wins in their last 11, including a 5-0 thrashing of Hertha Berlin and a 3-0 win at Schalke.

It remains to be seen whether they can resume in the same form, but they have been given a relatively easy opener against opponents who've only beaten them once at the RheinEnergie Stadion since 1980. Back Koln to pick up the points on Sunday.

Bet 2: Back Keegan Brown to beat Joe Cullen at 11/10

Gerwen Price is the favourite to win Group 31 of the PDC Home Tour on Sunday, but both of these contenders have the potential to upset the odds.

Keegan Brown is rated the outsider here, but he was in good form when the season was suspended in the middle of March, reaching the last eight of the Players Championship event in Barnsley in his last outing.

He also has a good record against Cullen, winning four of their five meetings, including their last three, all of which came in 2018. This could be a close one, but Cullen didn't look that impressive in Barnsley and at odds against, Brown looks the better bet to edge out his rival.

Bet 3: Back KPI Gaming to beat Saw at 5/2

The RTP Arena Cup is an eight-team CS:GO contest, held on a straight knock-out basis, and has thrown up this clash in the opening round on Sunday.

Portuguese team Saw are the strong favourites, but they go into this competition in poor form, having disappointed in this week's BLAST Rising tournament, where they finished bottom of their group with a 1-5 win-loss record.

By contrast, Spanish rivals KPI are likely to be in confident mood, having come through a closed qualifier to reach this competition. They are an underrated group, boasting one of Spain's top players in Alvaro 'SunPayus' Garcia, and at odds against, they look like the value bet here.

Total Odds for this multiple: 13/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



