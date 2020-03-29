Sunday Sports Multiple: Back a Grodno draw in an 11/2 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Neman Grodno to draw with Vitebsk at 2/1

Top-flight regulars Neman Grodno will be glad to be playing at home this weekend, after a tough opening day 1-0 defeat against Isloch.

They have a good record at the Neman Stadium, going unbeaten in seven of their last nine at the end of the last campaign, but their lack of a cutting edge up front is a big problem. The club's top scorers last season netted just four apiece, and one of them, Gulzhigit Alykulov, has since left the club. The suspension of new attacking midfielder Zoran Marusic, sent off against Isloch, will weaken them further.

In the home side's favour is the fact that the visitors are even less prolific in front of goal, scoring just 25 in their last 31 league games. The last two renewals of this fixture produced zero goals in 180 minutes, so a draw looks a solid bet here.

Bet 2: Back Kings Town to beat Broneboytsyi at 5/6

Regular ice hockey has been put on hold, but there is still action in the Russian Pro Liga short ice hockey tournaments, including this Sunday clash.

Short hockey is a truncated version of the original sport, with three ten-minute periods, a no-contact rule and plenty of goals. Schedules in the Pro Liga are hectic, with a small number of teams playing each other dozens of times, and this will be the third meeting between these sides in three days in the Moscow tournament.

Broneboytsyi go into the game in no sort of form, having won only one of their last ten. That win came against these opponents a week ago, but Kings Town have otherwise been playing well, winning five out of their last ten, and they look the better bet to edge this game.

Bet 3: Back Team Liquid to beat Furia Esports at 2/9

The ability to move their schedule online is enabling esports tournaments to continue and the 11th instalment of the ESL Pro League is well under way.

Team Liquid are ranked higher than their opponents, and they have also played three times already in this tournament, winning two to share the leadership of Group C, while Brazilian team Furia are yet to get underway in ESL 11.

Furia have a good recent record on paper, having won four of their last five matches, but their core line-up has only played four maps during the last 30 days. They are entitled to be a little rusty for this game, and the favourites look a solid option to cement their position at the top of the section.

