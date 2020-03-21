Sunday Sports Multiple: Back Belshina in a 12/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Belshina Bobruisk to beat FC Minsk at 19/10

Newly promoted Belshina Bobruisk are rated as the outsiders against FC Minsk in Sunday's Belarussian Premier League clash, but they could represent a touch of value.

Three-time winners of this competition, Belshina went up as champions of the Belarussian First League last season, scoring an impressive 74 goals at a rate of 2.64 per game. While they will be unlikely to reach such goalscoring heights in the top-flight, they look like a team with the capability to easily avoid a relegation battle.

And Minsk could be the ideal opening day opponent. The side from the capital finished mid-table last season, but they were woeful on the road, winning only once, so at these odds, the home team look the better bet.

Bet 2: Back Wests Tigers to beat Newcastle Knights at 6/5

Both these teams kicked off their NRL season in good form, with the Tigers beating the Dragons and the Knights prevailing 20-0 over the Warriors.

Of the two sides, the Knights look slightly more dangerous with ball in hand, but they missed 34 tackles in last weekend's game, and a repetition of that performance could put their defence under intense pressure against the Tigers.

Wests won't have the usual home advantage at the Leichhardt Oval, as this match is being played behind closed doors, but the look the more resilient of the two teams and I think they could have the edge on Sunday.

Bet 3: Back Highfy to beat Hapur Hurricanes at Evens

It's not quite the Indian Premier League, but cricket fans have to take what they can get in these difficult times, and the Hapur Premier League is likely to enjoy an unprecedented level of attention for the next few days.

Taking place entirely in the city of Hapur, with all the games staged at the Kanti Prasad Stadium, this nine-team tournament is a mini-IPL, complete with player-auction and play-offs and Saturday's game is between two in-form teams.

Hapur Hurricanes have won three of their last four and boast the tournament's second highest net run rate, but Highfy have recorded some big totals in what has been a low-scoring tournament so far, and look the better bet at these odds.

Total Odds for this multiple: 12/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



