Sunday Sports Multiple: A Moscow draw the headline in a 10/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back CSKA Moscow to draw with FC Ufa at 14/5

FC Ufa are enjoying a better season in the Russian Premier last time round and they will be confident of getting something out of Sunday's game against CSKA.

Ufa don't score many goals, in fact, they are the division's joint-second lowest scorers, despite going into this match in eighth place in the table, but that rock solid defence has made them tough opponents, as they showed last week when they earned a 0-0 away draw against leaders Zenit St Petersburg.

CSKA by contrast are experiencing another frustrating campaign, and still have work to do to reach the Champions League qualification places after a poor run in which they've earned only two points in four games. In their current form, they could struggle to break down the visitors and a draw looks a solid bet.

Bet 2: Back Brumbies to beat Waratahs at 2/9

Sunday's all-Australian Super Rugby clash may have some of the intensity of a local grudge match, but given the relative form of the two sides, it is unlikely to be a close affair, and Brumbies look a solid bet.

Waratahs have picked up just one win in five. That came against the equally poor Lions two weeks ago but they lost any momentum they might have gained from that victory in their humiliating 51-14 home defeat against the Chiefs last weekend, and Rob Penney's side will head to Canberra in hope rather than expectation.

By contrast, Brumbies have made an excellent start. They've only lost once so far, and that was a narrow defeat to the Highlanders, so it's no surprise to see them rated as big odds-on favourites here, but even at this price, they look the better option.

Bet 3: Back Knights to beat Titans at 11/8

Sunday's final game of the group stage in this year's Momentum One Day Cup is a straight knock-out, with only the winners able to qualify for the semi-finals.

Neither side has been able to put together any consistent form, and as the away team, the Knights, who trail the Titans by a point, are the big outsiders here, but I think a case can be made for the visitors.

They have been badly hit by the weather, with two of their nine games so far abandoned, including their last outing, when they were in the process of beating the Lions when rain intervened. Their demolition of the Cobras a week ago was also more impressive than the Titans' win over the same opponents on Wednesday and I think they could be undervalued at their current price.

Total Odds for this multiple: 10/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



