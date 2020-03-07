Sunday Sports Multiple: A United win the headline in a 44/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Manchester United to beat Manchester City at 15/4

The fourth meeting this season between the two old Manchester rivals it offers United a great chance to pick up a memorable Premier League double.

This is a stronger United team than the line-up that earned a 2-1 win at the Etihad in December, thanks mainly to the influence of Bruno Fernandes who has brought solidity, attacking verve and energy to the Red Devils' midfield.

And this weekend he will be up against a City side that could be missing Kevin de Bruyne, and with little to play for in the league. The reigning champions are still a formidable football force, but at these odds, all the value lies with United.

Bet 2: Back Scotland to beat France at 9/5

France have been a revelation in this year's Six Nations and they head to Murrayfield on Sunday as the strong favourites, but I think they can be opposed at these odds.

Admittedly, Scotland were less than impressive in their 17-0 win over Italy last time, but prior to that they produced two impressive performances in losing to Ireland and England by just seven points, and they should never be underestimated at home.

France's last two wins at this venue, in 2012 and 2014 were by six and two points, and while they have the edge among the backs, Scotland can dominate up front and make life hard for the short-priced visitors.

Bet 3: Back Ireland to beat Afghanistan at 12/5

Ireland were beaten in Friday's Twenty20 against these opponents, but they showed enough in that game to suggest that they could upset the odds here.

The problem for Ireland has been a lack of support in the middle order, who all too often don't back up Kevin O'Brien and Paul Stirling's strong start. But the potential is there, and the likes of Henry Tector and Lorcan Tucker have the ability to make a name for themselves in this format, while Gareth Delany can also score freely.

Ireland will also have the edge in the field. Their bowling boasts variety and plenty of experience, and their fielding on Friday was first class, in stark contrast to the sluggish efforts of their opponents. Back Ireland to edge this one.

Total Odds for this multiple: 44/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



