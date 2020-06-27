Sunday Sports Multiple: A Watford win the headline in a 6/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Watford to beat Southampton at 29/20

Watford have come a long way after picking up just one win in their first 17 Premier League games, but there is still much work to do if they are to avoid relegation, starting with Sunday's game against Southampton.

The Saints are not technically safe yet, but a 3-0 win at Norwich in their first game after the resumption put them on 37 points, so survival is within their grasp.

Nigel Pearson will be hoping his Watford side can take advantage of any complacency, and the evidence from Southampton's lacklustre display against Arsenal on Thursday suggests that they could be vulnerable here. The Hornets have a strong home record under Pearson's guidance and they are backed to win this one.

Bet 2: Back Cronulla Sharks to beat Manly Sea Eagles at 11/8

Sunday sees another instalment of the famous rivalry between Manly and Cronulla, that has produced some classic NRL rugby over the years.

The Sea Eagles go into the game as favourites, but they could be vulnerable having suffered injuries to star players Tom Trbojevic and Dylan Walker. Admittedly, that didn't stop them from edging out the Raiders last time, but those are two big absences that you have to think will catch up with them sooner or later.

The Sharks don't have a great record against their rivals, but they won't lack for motivation after Manly knocked them out of last season's play-offs, and in their current form, I think they can edge what should be a bruising battle.

Bet 3: Back Crusaders to beat Chiefs at 1/5

The Chiefs have made a surprisingly poor start to their Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign and things won't get any easier in Christchurch this weekend. They haven't been thrashed in either of their two defeats so far, but they have shown a consistent inability to capitalise on chances, which has cost them dearly.

By contrast, the Crusaders are looking good, aside from some discipline issues at the breakdown. The strongest side in southern hemisphere rugby, they suffered a blow with the loss of skipper Scott Barrett, but hooker Codie Taylor is a solid leadership replacement, and at a venue where they haven't lost since 2016, they are a solid bet.

Total Odds for this multiple: 6/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



