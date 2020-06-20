Sunday Sports Multiple: A Liverpool win the headline in a 5/2 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Liverpool to beat Everton at 4/7

It is hard to know in what condition these two old rivals will emerge from lockdown, but Liverpool go into the game as strong favourites and it's hard to argue with that.

Jurgen Klopp's side are arguably the best in Europe and they've been coasting towards their first League title since 1990 for some time now, despite not always playing at their imperious peak during this campaign.

A derby at Goodison Park might normally be one of their tougher assignments, but the absence of fans removes much of the challenge for the away team while reducing the potential advantage for Everton. This Reds side hardly needs such assistance, and it is difficult to see anything other than a Liverpool win here.

Bet 2: Back Canberra to beat Manly at 4/7

Neither of these sides are in great form going into this game but Canberra have the stronger record this season and they look the better bet here.

The Raiders had to work hard to overcome Wests Tigers last time out, but that was an important win, following their big loss to Newcastle in Round Four. The Green Machine will also be strengthened by the return of Corey Horsburgh.

Manly also earned a win last time out, but they were made to work extremely hard by an under-strength Brisbane side that opened up an 18-0 half time lead. They pulled that game out of the fire in the end but this is a far tougher test and the loss of Martin Taupau is a big blow. Back Canberra to pick up another win.

Bet 3: Back Crusaders to beat Hurricanes at 2/5

Sunday's Super Rugby Aotearoa clash sees the Hurricanes entertain the Crusaders at the Cake Tin, a venue that has been good for the home side over the years.

In fact, they haven't lost back to back games at this venue since 2014, and they will be keen to put last weekend's 30-20 loss in Auckland behind them. They may also have a fitness edge over the capital city side who didn't play in Round One.

Still that probably won't be enough to tilt the balance in their favour against the Crusaders, the best side in southern hemisphere rugby. The reigning Super Rugby champions will have a big edge up front, thanks to their dominant pack, and will have nothing to fear against opponents they have beaten five times in a row.

Total Odds for this multiple: 5/2.




