Sunday Sports Multiple: A Wolfsburg win the headline in a 5/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Wolfsburg to beat Werder Bremen at Evens

After an impressive win against Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg slipped up badly against Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend, but they remain in pole position in the race for a Europa League spot and they can bounce back on Sunday.

Wolfsburg's fortunes have been hampered by injuries to key players, including Brazilian William, but as they showed against Leverkusen, they are one of the more dangerous sides in the Bundesliga. They also have a very impressive away record, winning four and drawing one of their last five games on the road.

Bremen are facing a tough battle of their own as they struggle to climb out of the bottom three, but they were thrashed 3-0 in midweek and they haven't won a league game at the Weser Stadion since September 1st. Back the visitors for the win.

Bet 2: Back Wests Tigers to beat Gold Coast Titans at 1/3

Gold Coast Titans are winless after three rounds of the truncated NRL season, but they face a tough challenge if they are to get off the mark this weekend.

After being outclassed by the Cowboys in their last outing, they have to take on a Tigers team that banked a solid victory over Cronulla Sharks last week; a game in which new hooker Harry Grant was smoothly integrated into the side.

Much will depend on the inconsistent Ash Taylor for the Titans, but his opposite five-eighth, Benji Marshall, is as good as ever and if the Tigers can reproduce their form from the Sharks game, they should prove too strong for their opponents this weekend.

Bet 3: Back James Richardson to beat Jim Williams at 5/4

James Richardson was the star of the first edition of the Remote Darts League, topping the table before strolling to the title, and he is once again setting the pace in RDL2, going undefeated in all 12 games so far.

He has a chance to extend his advantage with three more matches on Sunday, including this opener against Jim Williams.

Williams went into RDL1 as tournament favourite, but the BDO World Championship finalist finished fourth in the table, before slipping to an 8-2 defeat against Richardson in the semi-finals. He's been less impressive in RDL2, currently lying in mid-table, and it's hard to see past Richardson in this one.

Total Odds for this multiple: 5/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



