Sunday Sports Multiple: A Leicester draw the headline in a 9/2 weekend multiple

Bet 1: Back Leicester City to draw with Manchester United at 12/5

With 11 points from their first six games of the 2019/20 season, Leicester broke into the top four of the Premier League, where they remained until last weekend's defeat to Spurs, a loss that leaves them in danger of missing out on the Champions League.

Their fate remains in their hands, but to recover their position, they will have to beat the League's in-form side, Manchester United.

United may have crashed out of the FA Cup, but a run of 8 games undefeated has propelled them to third in the table. Dropped points against Southampton and West Ham suggest United may be losing a little momentum, but all they need to do this weekend is avoid defeat against a struggling Leciester side and I'm backing them to get the point they need to secure their Champions League spot.

Bet 2: Back Newcastle Knights to beat Canterbury Bulldogs at 1/6

Newcastle Knights had a nervy conclusion to their game against the Rabbitohs last weekend, but they withstood a late three-try comeback to hold on for a 20-18 win and they can pick up another victory against the NRL's bottom side on Sunday.

Canterbury, who parted company with head coach Dean Pay before their last game, put up a brave show last time out, leading the Dragons 22-10, but were swamped in the final quarter. The Knights will be wary of underestimating opponents who caused a shock in this fixture last season, but the Bulldogs' fragility makes them hard to back, even at big odds, and the Knights are a solid bet here.

Bet 3: Back Blues to beat Chiefs at 2/5

Back to back defeats for the Blues have dented their Super Rugby Aotearoa challenge, but they remain only four points behind the Crusaders, and they can return to winning ways this weekend against the disappointing Chiefs.

Warren Gatland's side seemed to be heading for a much-needed win against the Highlanders last weekend, having raced into a 31-7 lead, but they conceded three tries in the last half an hour to lose 33-31. The Blues will aim to target that defensive weakness, and with home advantage, should prove too strong.

Total Odds for this multiple: 9/2.




