Sunday Sports Multiple: A south coast draw the headline in a 15/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Bournemouth to draw with Southampton at 11/4

Bournemouth desperately need all three points from their penultimate match of the Premier League campaign on Sunday, but they may have to settle for a draw.

After a sluggish start following the resumption of the season, the Cherries have found some form, holding Tottenham to a draw, thrashing Leicester City and playing well without reward against Manchester City.

But on Sunday they will be up against one of the form sides in the Premier League, who will be in no mood to ease up against their south coast rivals. The Saints, powered by the prolific Danny Ings, are finishing the season strong and have lost just once since the end of the lockdown. Back them to frustrate the home side on Sunday.

Bet 2: Back Cronulla Sharks to beat New Zealand Warriors at 1/2

Cronulla Sharks lost some momentum with their 56-24 thrashing by Penrith last weekend, but they have an opportunity to bounce back on Sunday.

The Warriors are an unpredictable side, but they won't pose the same threat that Penrith did to the creaky Sharks defence, and Cronulla have the attacking edge to cause significant problems.

The Sharks prevailed 42-16 the last time these sides met in Round 23 of the 2019 campaign and coach John Morris will have them fired up after last week's disappointment, so they look a solid bet.

Bet 3: Back Highlanders to beat Chiefs at 15/8

The Chiefs have had a poor first half of the Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign, and they may be in for more misery on Sunday when they host the Highlanders.

The reverse fixture in Dunedin ended in a one-point win for the Highlanders. That has been their only success so far in the tournament, but they have played well in patches, pushing the Crusaders hard and deserving more from their loss to the Hurricanes.

With home advantage, Warren Gatland's side are the favourites here, but the visitors have a good record against these opponents. The last three games between these rivals have been settled by three points or fewer, with the Highlanders winning two of them, so at their current odds, they look like the value bet here.

Total Odds for this multiple: 15/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



