Sunday Sports Multiple: A Wolves win the headline in a 6/1 weekend multiple

Bet 1: Back Wolves to beat Everton at 21/20

A brace of defeats in the last seven days has dented Wolves' Champions League hopes, but they still have time to crack the top five and they can get their campaign back on the road this weekend against Everton.

The Toffees have improved significantly under Carlo Ancelotti, but they have been inconsistent since the season resumed and their patchy performances mean they are now in the bottom half of the table, with their season petering out.

The West Midlands side were undone by an improving Arsenal team two games back, but they have generally been a solid bet at the Molineux this season, and at the current odds, they represent a touch of value.

Bet 2: Back Newcastle Knights to beat Parramatta Eels at 7/5

The pick of Sunday's NRL action is this clash between two in-form top-five sides at the McDonald Jones Stadium.

The Knights have not been entirely consistent so far this campaign, but they have been digging out the wins, including a battling victory over Manly last time out, although this represents a significantly tougher test against the league leaders.

Parramatta were last seen thrashing North Queensland, to earn back to back wins and they are favourites to make it three in a row here. But the easing of the restrictions on fan attendance will help the Knights, and they have a good record against the Eels on this ground, so I'm siding with them to edge this one.

Bet 3: Back Hurricanes to beat Highlanders at 4/9



The Hurricanes finally got a win on the board in Super Rugby Aotearoa last week and they are big favourites to build on it this weekend against the Highlanders.

Their opponents, who have an identical 1-2 win-loss record, will have taken some confidence from their brave showing against the Crusaders last time out, in which they matched the Super Rugby champions until the final minutes.

Still, this has been a tough venue for the Highlanders in recent times. They haven't won in Wellington since the final of Super Rugby 2015, and although this is likely to be a close one, the home side look a good bet to pick up another win.

Total Odds for this multiple: 6/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



