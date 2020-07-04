Sunday Sports Multiple: A Turf Moor draw the headline in a 7/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Burnley to draw with Sheffield United at 19/10

Back to back wins over Watford and Crystal Palace have got Burnley's campaign back on the right track and having kept consecutive clean sheets, the Clarets will be hoping to continue their strong defensive form against Sheffield United on Sunday.

The Blades remain in contention for a European spot, and they bounced back from some disappointing results with a 3-1 win over Tottenham at Bramall Lane.

But United's strong home form has been a feature of their successful campaign, and it contrasts strongly with their away performances, which has seen them manage only six goals in their last ten away games. Given that they are lining up against a Burnley side that has scored just three in five, this has all the makings of a dour draw.

Bet 2: Back Newcastle Knights to beat Manly Sea Eagles at 8/11

It has been hard to predict Manly so far this NRL season as they have alternated between excellent wins and meek defeats. Exhibit A was the big loss to Cronulla last weekend, which followed a memorable victory over Canberra.

By contrast, Newcastle had been the model of consistency in 2020, earning a place in the top three, and losing just once, to Melbourne Storm.

That reputation was dented by last weekend's 32-20 loss to the Cowboys, in which they trailed 26-0 at half time, but although that was a humbling experience for the Knights, it should serve as a reminder not to take things for granted. Against a Manly side without the influential Tom Trbojevic, I'm backing the Knights to bounce back.

Bet 3: Back Chiefs to beat Hurricanes at 8/13

The Chiefs have endured a wretched Super Rugby Aotearoa so far, losing all three games, and only Sunday's opponents are keeping them off the bottom.

Still, their record isn't quite as bad as it seems. They were unlucky to miss out by a single point in their opening match, and last weekend's tie at Christchurch saw them take on a dominant Crusaders side in horrendous conditions, yet they held their opponents to an 18-13 defeat and picked up a valuable bonus point.

The Hurricanes have only played twice so far this tournament, but they were well beaten on both occasions and won't relish this trip to Hamilton, and a repetition of the intensity level they showed against the Crusaders should be enough for the home side to pick up their first win here.

Total Odds for this multiple: 7/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



