Sunday Sports Multiple: A Liverpool win the headline in a 3/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Liverpool to beat Shrewsbury at 4/11

Before the arrival of Jurgen Klopp on Merseyside, this fixture might have shock potential, but I won't be backing the Shrews against this Liverpool side.

Considerable rotation of the Liverpool squad should be expected, but that didn't prove to be a problem against Everton in the Third Round, and League One Shrewsbury don't offer quite the same threat.

Sam Rickett's side overcame Championship opponents Bristol City in the last round, but they have been out of form in League One in recent weeks and have yet to register a league win in 2020. They will try to make it hard for their opponents, but the Reds reserves should prove too strong on Sunday.

Bet 2: Back Perth Scorchers to beat Sydney Thunder at 5/6

The Perth Scorchers have the edge going into their final game of the regular Big Bash season, with a one-point lead over Sydney Thunder, who are one place outside the play-off places, but this is essentially a winner-takes all contest.

The Thunder have home advantage, but they are badly out of form, having lost three of their last four, including an eight-wicket thrashing by these opponents on Monday.

Perth missed an opportunity to clinch a top-five place against Adelaide on Friday, but aside from that game and a thrashing by the table-topping Melbourne Stars, they have been in solid form, winning four out of seven, and the return of Alex Carey will boost their batting effort. Back them to get the win they need.

Bet 3: Back Harlequins to beat Saracens at 4/6

Sunday's clash of London rivals in the Gallagher Premiership has an extra edge to it as it will be Saracens' first top-flight fixture since their relegation was confirmed.

Saracens have a good record against their neighbours and have only lost twice on the road all season, to Exeter and Leinster, while their recent tribulations may give them extra motivation. But more significantly, they will go into this game without a number of players who are on international duty.

Harlequins have won only two of their last six, but this looks like a good opportunity to earn a notable victory, and at these odds, they offer a touch of value.

