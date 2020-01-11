Sunday Sports Multiple: A Watford win the headline in a 6/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Watford to beat Bournemouth at 7/4

Both teams go into Sunday's relegation clash with a host of injuries, but despite their depleted squad, Watford look in far better shape than their hosts.

Bournemouth are starting to look like a team on the brink following a run of eight defeats in their last ten Premier League games, and their 4-0 thrashing at West Ham on New Year's Day was particularly worrying.

By contrast, Watford are enjoying a resurgence under Nigel Pearson. The Hornets have secured victories over Manchester United, Aston Villa and Wolves, along with a creditable draw at Bramall Lane. Unlike this weekend's opponents, they appear to have the appetite for the relegation fight, and they can earn another vital win here.

Bet 2: Back Adelaide Strikers to beat Melbourne Renegades at 8/11

Melbourne Renegades ended last season's Big Bash League in triumph, winning it for the first time in their history, but their 2019-20 campaign has been one to forget as the defending champions find themselves bottom of the table after eight games.

They will be strengthened by the arrival of Mohammad Nabi and they've also added veteran spinner Samit Patel to the ranks, but that doesn't compensate for the loss of Aaron Finch and Kane Richardson who are on international duty.

Their opponents are nothing special, and have lost their last three, to put their play-off spot in doubt. But they will be boosted by the return of Travis Head, while Billy Stanlake, Rashid Khan and Peter Siddle make up a solid bowling attack. Back the Strikers to edge this one.

Bet 3: Back Green Bay Packers to beat Seattle Seahawks at 9/20

This clash between Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson is arguably the most fascinating of the NFL Divisional Round play off games this weekend, but I'm backing Rodgers and the Packers to see off their visitors.

The Seahawks pulled off a notable win in Philadelphia last weekend, but this fixture at Lambeau Field looks a lot tougher, with freezing weather and snow forecast.

That is likely to make things tough for the Seahawks wide receivers who aren't used to playing in such conditions, handing the advantage to the Packers, for whom star running back Aaron Jones is also likely to be crucial.

Total Odds for this multiple: 6/1




