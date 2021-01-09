Sunday Sports Multiple: A Rome draw the headline in a 10/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Roma to draw with Inter at 27/10

This is one of Serie A's glamour fixtures and there is every reason to expect a close contest when second placed Internazionale take on third-placed Roma.

Inter are the clear favourites going into the game but they will have to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Sampdoria in their last outing, while Roma are likely to have plenty of confidence after winning their third in a row, against Crotone.

Roma also have an excellent home record, claiming 20 points from a possible 24 at the Stadio Olimpico this season. On the other hand, they have found it hard to beat these opponents in recent years. The last five meetings between these old rivals have ended in stalemate, and with the title race starting to tighten up, caution is likely to prevail here. Backing the draw looks the best option.

Bet 2: Back Brisbane Heat to beat Sydney Sixers at Evens

After a poor start to their Big Bash League campaign, the Brisbane Heat have found some form and are making a sustained push for the play-offs.

Three wins out of three have lifted them away from the bottom of the table, and with star batsman Chris Lynn back in the line-up, they have looked a different proposition, although seamer Mark Steketee and spinner Mujeeb Ur-Rahman have also made a big contributions, taking 20 wickets between them in the last four games.

By contrast, the Sixers have struggled for consistency lately, losing two of their last three, including the reverse fixture against these opponents. They are the favourites here but could be vulnerable and the Heat are the value pick.

Bet 3: Back Baltimore Ravens to beat Tennessee Titans at 4/7

Last year, the Tennessee Titans pulled off a huge shock when they beat the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL play-offs, but this year's AFC Wild Card tie is likely to be a different story and I'm banking on the Ravens earning their revenge.

The Ravens have hit top gear at exactly the right time, an upsurge in form that has coincided with the return of star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson is the catalyst and the spearhead for the NFL's leading rushing attack, with 1005 rushing yards to his name, not to mention his 2757 passing yards. Against a Titans side that is ranked 19th in the league in defending the run, the Ravens should prove much too powerful offensively and can book their Divisional play off spot.

Total Odds for this multiple: 10/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



