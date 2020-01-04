Sunday Sports Multiple: A Tottenham win the headline in a 7/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Tottenham to beat Middlesbrough at 4/6

Jose Mourinho has not yet been able to shape Tottenham in his own image, but he is an old hand when it comes to navigating his way through cup competitions and Spurs still have one of the best squads in the Premier League.

Boro have improved of late, pulling clear of the relegation zone and with Harry Kane missing from the visiting line-up, the home side will fancy their chances of causing an upset against an inconsistent Tottenham side.

But even without Kane, Spurs have enough attacking quality with Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Son Heung Min and Lucas Moura to cause Boro problems, and as he showed with Manchester United, Mourinho knows how to drag a patchwork squad to the latter stages of a knock out tournament. Back the visitors to grind out a win.

Bet 2: Back Perth Scorchers to beat Hobart Hurricanes at 5/6

Both teams have had their moments in the Big Bash League. Perth are the five-time finalists and three-time winners, while Hobart made the final in 2014 and 2018, but they are struggling this time round, and both go into this game outside the top four.

The Hurricanes have leaked runs on occasion, but their main problem has been their ineffectiveness with the bat. Their lightweight line-up has struggled chasing and in setting a total, which means their bowlers are always under pressure.

Perth have the same record, but although they were well beaten in their opener, they've looked competitive in three of their last four, including in a solid 40-run victory over Brisbane Heat on New Year's Day. They have a more balanced line-up than Hobart and with home advantage, look the better bet here.

Bet 3: Back Philadelphia Eagles to beat Seattle Seahawks at Evens

Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks have been badly affected by injuries in the closing weeks of the NFL regular season and the two teams that take the field for Sunday's Wild Card match-up will be missing several of their top players.

But the evidence suggests that the Eagles, with their 'next man up' philosophy, are better placed to cope with an injury crisis.

While the Seahawks limped to a disappointing regular season finish, losing three of their last four, the Eagles were faced with four must-win encounters to close the season, and won them all to claim the NFC East title. That resilience and their recent play-off experience should give them the edge in this one.

