Sunday Sports Multiple: A Leicester win the headline in a 5/1 weekend multiple

Bet 1: Back Leicester to beat Newcastle at 4/6

Leicester City have been far from flawless so far this season, but their effort to finish in the top four is still on course and they look a solid bet for a win on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers' side have slipped up on occasions, losing to Fulham, Aston Villa and West Ham, but all three defeats came at home, while their only loss on the road was at Anfield. Clearly their style of play is better suited to playing away, and that should give them confidence against struggling Newcastle.

The Magpies had a reasonable start but they've won just two of their last nine and have struggled for goals in front of their own crowd. A record of nine goals in eight games at St James' Park is pretty dismal and I can't see them giving the visitors too much trouble this weekend.

Bet 2: Back Bath to beat Leicester at 4/6

Both sides have struggled at times so far this season and are in the bottom half of the Gallagher Premiership, but I'm siding with Bath on Sunday.

Covid-19 has proven to be disruptive to both sets of players in the last few weeks, and Leicester last played on December 19 in the Challenge Cup. But Stuart Hooper's men have had an even longer break, having been out of action since December 12, when they lost to Scarlets in the Champions Cup.

That extra week's rest could give them the edge against opponents who have given them little trouble in recent months. Bath have won their last four fixtures against the Tigers, a run that has included wins in their last three visits to Welford Road and they look a solid bet to extend that strong record this weekend.

Bet 3: Back New York Jets to beat New England Patriots at 5/4

This has been a bizarre season for New York Jets fans, but the end result will be familiar. A 0-13 start effectively sealed the fate of Head Coach Adam Gase, who is certain to be fired at the end of the season.

If there was a silver lining for the Jets, it was the possibility of earning first pick in the 2021 draft and landing highly rated quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Yet they even turned out to be losers when it came to losing, picking up surprise wins against the Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns to miss out on the top pick.

Sunday's game does at least offer the chance to end with a little revenge over hated Divisional rivals, the New England Patriots. Coach Bill Belichick may well take this chance to try out Jarrett Stidham in place of Cam Newton, along with a few other tweaks, so with the Jets having hit a little form, they could sneak this.

Total Odds for this multiple: 5/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



