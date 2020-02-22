Sunday Sports Multiple: An Everton win the headline in a 9/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Arsenal to beat Everton at 11/10

The transformation at Everton, first under Duncan Ferguson, and now Carlo Ancelotti has been remarkable and they will be confident of getting something out of their trip to north London, but I fancy the home team to edge it.

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have focused on becoming a more solid defensive side, and their impressive record of seven goals conceded in nine Premier League outings is evidence of significant improvement.

But as they showed against Newcastle last weekend, there are plenty of goals in this Arsenal line-up. In Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe and Mesut Ozil, Arteta has an impressive attacking unit and they can get the better of the improving visitors what could be one of the season's most enthralling encounters.

Bet 2: Back Ireland to beat England at 9/4

England got their Six Nations campaign back on track against Scotland last weekend and they are heavy favourites to pick up another win against Ireland on Sunday in what could turn out to be the tournament decider.

But Eddie Jones' men had to dig deep to get the better of Scotland, admittedly in atrocious conditions, and prior to that game they had been well beaten by France, so it is a surprise to see them at such a short price against tough opponents.

Ireland may be in transition, but they have looked impressive so far, seeing off Scotland in their opener, and then running in four tries against the defending champions Wales last weekend. A trip to Twickenham is never easy, but at these odds, Ireland look the better bet.

Bet 3: Back Wigan Warriors to beat Hull FC at 4/9

After slipping up against Castleford in their second Super League fixture, Wigan bounced back with a comfortable win over Toronto last time and they are big favourites to make it three from four against Hull FC on Sunday.

The arrival of Jackson Hastings and George Burgess has added further flair and muscle to a side that finished best of the rest in Super League last season and once the new signings bed in fully, they will be a formidable line-up.

Hull FC have also started the season brightly, but they showed last season that consistency was not their strong point, so I'm wary about backing them at admittedly tempting odds and will stick with the home side here.

