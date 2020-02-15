Sunday Sports Multiple: Back an Emirates draw in a 25/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Arsenal to draw with Newcastle at 15/4

Arsenal are a short price for Sunday's clash with Newcastle, based presumably on their attacking potential, which certainly looks impressive on paper. But, despite their array of forward talent, Arsenal are some way short of fulfilling that potential.

The Gunners are showing a lot more spirit under Mikel Arteta, but they have struggled to turn that improved attitude into victories.

Meanwhile, Sunday's opponents are continuing to overperform, and after a bad streak, have put together a four-game unbeaten run. We can expect Bruce's side to be typically stubborn this weekend and given that between them these two sides have managed seven draws in their last four games, another stalemate looks a good bet.

Bet 2: Back Bristol to beat Northampton at 11/5

The Saints go into this weekend's Gallagher Premiership fixture as the big favourites, but if there is any value in this game, it will be found with the visitors.

Northampton have a strong home record, but they are beatable at Franklin's Gardens, as London Irish proved two weeks ago. And although the Bears haven't always been at their best away from home, they have beaten Exeter on the road, and can draw on memories of last season's 26-24 success against these opponents.

Bristol have also built some momentum in recent weeks, putting together a three-game unbeaten run and at these odds, the Bears look the better bet on Sunday.

Bet 3: Back St Helens to beat Hull FC at 8/11

Reigning Super League champions St Helens suffered a setback last time, losing 19-0 to Warrington and they face another tough test this weekend.

Hull FC have started their campaign in confident mood, beating Leeds on the road and rivals Hull KR at home, and they will determined to prove their credentials against arguably the best team in the competition.

But, while both sides are missing important players, Hull have been hit the hardest with the absence of prop Chris Satae, who's been a key part of their gameplan. That could give the visitors the edge in what is likely to be a close game.

Total Odds for this multiple: 25/1 Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



