Sunday Sports Multiple: An Arsenal win the headline in a 3/1 weekend wager

Pandora Hughes has put together a Valentine's Day treble and she's banking on Arsenal overcoming Leeds in the day's big Premier League clash.
Bet 1: Back Arsenal to beat Leeds at 17/20
Leeds overtook Arsenal in the Premier League table thanks to their 2-0 win over Crystal Palace earlier this week, but the Gunners can strike back on Sunday.
Marcelo Bielsa's side head to north London in good shape, with three wins in their last four, but as their record this season indicates, they aren't a team to rely on, and have already recorded five defeats on the road.
By contrast, Arsenal have been in solid form at home in recent weeks, having gone five games unbeaten at the Emirates, and they have a chance to get back on track after a couple of poor results in the West Midlands. Back Mikel Arteta's men to edge this.
Bet 2: Back France to beat Ireland at 1/2
The defeat in Cardiff last weekend was a disappointing start to Ireland's Six Nations campaign and things aren't going to be any easier on Sunday.
Last season's runners-up France kicked off with a comfortable win over Italy and are on the up. They head to Dublin with an impressive reputation, and arguably the northern hemisphere's strongest set-piece backing up their characteristic flair.
The last seven matches between these two rivals have been settled by a score or less and this is sure to be another hard-fought addition to the fixture's history, but Ireland are at a low ebb and France have too many weapons.
Bet 3: Back Brooklyn Nets to beat Golden State Warriors at 8/15
The former dominant force in the NBA face up to the much-hyped Brooklyn Nets in the early hours of Sunday morning and Brooklyn should have the edge here.
The Nets thrashed the Warriors 123-99 in their opening game of the season, and while this encounter should be closer, Golden State could find themselves outgunned. They have always played to the rule that attack is the best form of defence, but without the injured Klay Thompson, all of the scoring pressure falls on Steph Curry.
By contrast, Brooklyn have three super star scorers to call on. Their defensive issues will have to be resolved if they are to challenge the Lakers for the chip, but with James Harden, Kyrie Irving and former Warrior Kevin Durant all on the court, the Nets are unstoppable in a shoot-out.
Total Odds for this multiple: 3/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.
2021 Weekend Multiple P/L
Staked: 13 pts
Returned: 4.26 pts
P/L: -7.74 pts
2020 P/L -29.9 pts
2019 P/L +5.72 pts
2018 P/L – 0.61 pts
2017 P/L: + 0.99 pts
2016 P/L: + 20.99 pts
2015 P/L: - 0.51 pts
2014 P/L: + 12.69 pts
