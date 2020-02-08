Sunday Sports Multiple: Back a Blades win in a 3/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Sheffield United to beat Bournemouth at 3/4

After a tough run of fixtures, Sheffield United got their Premier League campaign back on track last weekend against Crystal Palace and they remain firmly in contention for a top six finish on their return to the top-flight.

Going into that game against Palace, they'd lost three and drawn one of their previous five, but those defeats came against Liverpool and Manchester City (twice) and their draw came from a difficult trip to the Emirates Stadium.

Bournemouth have picked up a couple of useful wins against relegation candidates, but they've generally been poor on the road, losing to Palace, Norwich, West Ham and Brighton and Bramall Lane is a tough place to visit. Back the Blades for the win.

Bet 2: Back Huddersfield to beat Leeds at 4/6

After a poor season last year, the Giants got off to a solid start in Super League XXV with a 32-12 win in France against Catalans, and they can continue that form against their local rivals on Sunday.

The Giants have strengthened with the acquisition of new club captain Aidan Sezer and former Newcastle Knights prop James Gavet, and they looked a much tougher proposition against the Dragons last week.

Leeds also had a dismal 2019 campaign, but their recovery looks some way off. New signing Luke Gale was in the line-up for their opening round game against Hull FC, but they were well-beaten and they look a questionable betting proposition here.

Bet 3: Back LA Clippers to beat Minnesota Timberwolves at 3/10

The LA Clippers are among the favourites to claim the NBA Championship this season and they won't have too many easier fixtures than Sunday's assignment as they head to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves.

Back in the middle of November, the Timberwolves held a 7-4 record after a promising start that included notable wins over the reigning champions Golden State and the season's surprise package, Miami Heat.

But that seems a long time ago now and a run of 17 consecutive defeats means that the draft is all that Minnesota has to look forward to this year. Back Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to run riot in Minneapolis on Sunday.

