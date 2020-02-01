Sunday Sports Multiple: An Arsenal win the headline in a 6/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Arsenal to beat Burnley at Evens

Surprise victories over Leicester City and Manchester United have eased Burnley's Premier League relegation worries, but both of those teams were struggling for form, and Sunday's opponents promise to be tougher.

Arsenal's improvement under Mikel Arteta has been gradual but notable for a new-found fighting spirit, which was clearly evident in their battling draw against Chelsea in their last Premier League outing.

That determination, which has also led to a four-game unbeaten run, will be supplemented on Sunday by the return of their main striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and he can give Arsenal the edge against the Clarets, who are still missing one of their key forwards, Ashley Barnes.

Bet 2: Back Warriors to beat Cape Cobras at 6/5

South Africa's domestic 50-over tournament the Momentum Cup gets underway this weekend and the two beaten semi-finalists from last year will go head to head in their opener at Oudtshoorn, one of the country's smaller first-class venues.

Both sides have been hit by international call-ups. The Warriors will be without their highest run-scorer, all-rounder JJ Smuts, as well as fast-bowler Lutho Sipamla.

But in a batsman's format, the Cobras appear to have fared worse when it comes to international absenteeism. They've lost both their first and second highest scorers from last season, Janneman Malan, and Kyle Verreyne, leaving them significantly weakened, and making the Warriors an interesting bet at the current odds.

Bet 3: Back England to beat France at 4/7

Two years ago, England lost consecutive away games against Scotland and France to end their Six Nations challenge and the same two opponents lie in wait at the Stade de France and Murrayfield at the start of the 2020 tournament.

But those defeats in 2018 came mid-tournament when a little complacency might have crept into the England ranks. That is unlikely to be the case this time round, as an England team still smarting from their World Cup final defeat last year will aim to reassert their dominance in the northern hemisphere.

France have plenty of talent in their ranks, and the Stade de France will be as intimidating as ever, but new French coach Fabien Galthie has picked an inexperienced line-up and England should be able to impose themselves on Sunday and get their Six Nations campaign off to a strong start.

Total Odds for this multiple: 6/1 Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



