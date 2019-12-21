Sunday Sports Multiple: A Watford draw the headline in an 11/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Watford to draw with Manchester United at 11/4

No team in Premier League history has accumulated as few points as Watford at this stage of the season and survived. That is the stark reality facing new manager Nigel Pearson as he prepares for his first home game in charge.

But Pearson, who is a veteran of successful relegation battles with Carlisle, West Bromwich Albion and, most famously of all, Leicester City, has a good squad to work with. In fact, on paper, it's a stronger squad than the one that proved good enough to finish 11th and reach the FA Cup Final last season.

Nine points from 17 games is a terrible return, but that does include creditable draws with Arsenal and Tottenham, showing that this group of Watford players can match the stronger teams in the Premier League. Scoring goals is the problem, but Pearson will focus on making them hard to beat in the short term, and given United's mixed away form, I think the Hornets can earn a battling point on Sunday.

Bet 2: Back Melbourne Stars to beat Hobart Hurricanes at 8/11

The Melbourne Stars have endured a series of near misses in the Big Bash League, but they have one of the stronger squads this time round and having started with a win on Friday they look a good bet to make it two on Sunday.

The Stars can't call on their key new signing, Dale Steyn, until the seventh game of the tournament, but without him, they proved too strong for Brisbane in their opening game, thanks to a match-winning knock from Glenn Maxwell and some tight bowling.

Hobart have lost Jofra Archer for this tournament, and although they may have uncovered a new bowling star in Qais Ahmad, who took 4-12 in their opening game, their batting looks fragile and Sydney Sixers were able to skittle them out for 129. With home advantage and a more balanced team, the Stars should have the edge.

Bet 3: Back London Irish to beat Bath at 4/5

Bath have a good record against London Irish, having won their last nine meetings in the Premiership, but I will be siding with the Exiles on Sunday.

The home side have been in patchy form, but they go into this game four points and three places higher than their opponents, having picked up a win over Leicester and a battling draw against Bristol in their last two Premiership games.

By contrast, Bath have hit a slump after an encouraging start to the season. They've now lost five games in a row in all competitions and have only one away win in the current campaign, so I am happy to take them on this weekend.

