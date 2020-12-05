Sunday Sports Multiple: An Albion win the headline in a 13/2 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back West Brom to beat Crystal Palace at 19/10

Based on the bare results of recent games, these two sides appear to be well matched going into Sunday's fixture at the Hawthorns, but there is evidence to suggest that the Baggies could have the advantage here.

Although Slaven Bilic's side have lost two of their last three, those defeats were narrow 1-0 reverses against Manchester United and Tottenham; games from which they arguably deserved more. They followed those improved performances with their first Premier League win, against Sheffield United, and should be full of confidence.

By contrast, Palace have shown little to encourage their fans since the international break, slipping to defeats against Newcastle and Burnley. If Wilfried Zaha is fit, that will obviously strengthen the visitors, but I fancy Albion to win this one.

Bet 2: Back Harlequins to beat Gloucester at 5/6

Just one place and five points separated these two sides at the end of the 2019/20 Gallagher Premiership, so we could be set for a close affair when they meet at Kingsholm on Sunday in Week 3 of the new season.

Both sides go into this game having tasted victory in Week 2. Gloucester ran out as impressive 40-24 winners over Wasps at home, while Harlequins dominated a high scoring encounter with Northampton at Franklin's Gardens.

That victory showcased how strong Quins have become on the road. The Londoners have won their last four away from home, and they've also tasted success in three of their last four trips to Kingsholm, and that could be the difference here. Back the visitors to edge out the Cherry and Whites.

Bet 3: Back England to beat South Africa at 4/9

South Africa haven't been a major force in limited overs cricket for a while now and they go into this game as big outsiders despite home advantage.

Those odds are partly down to England's dominance in this format. The reigning world champions remain formidable opponents, with a batting line-up capable of chasing down almost any target and a bowling attack given a new dimension by the addition of Joffra Archer's pace and awkward bounce.

The home side have been further disrupted by positive Covid-19 tests and suggestions of protocol breaches during the recent T20 series. Even at their best they would struggle to match this England team and in their current state, South Africa offer no value at all. Back Eoin Morgan's men to take this delayed opener.

Total Odds for this multiple: 13/2




