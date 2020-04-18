Sunday Sports Multiple: Back NTUS in a 4/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Taiwan University of Sport to beat Ming Chuan at 11/10

There's no Belarus Premier League action on Sunday, so the attention of the football world will turn to one of the sport's smallest top-flight competitions.

The Taiwan Premier League is in its fourth edition and consists of just eight teams, playing one another three times a season. Last year, Taiwan University of Sport (NTUS) and Ming Chuan University provided plenty of entertainment, producing 11 goals in three games, although NTUS had the better of the match-up, winning twice.

In the tournament's short history, Ming Chuan have been the poorer of the two, being relegated in 2017 and once again finishing in the bottom two last year, while NTUS have two top-four finishes to their name. Both lost their opening games this time round, but NTUS had the tougher assignment, away to Taichung Futuro, and with home advantage they should be able to get off the mark this weekend.

Bet 2: Back Jan Dekker to beat Jonathan Worsley at 4/6

The PDC Home Tour is a novel way of keeping the darts season rolling during a lockdown that will see the sport's top names compete from their own living rooms over 32 consecutive nights.

Sunday's Group Three is obviously dominated by Dave Chisnall and Scott Waites, but the evening's second fixture is a fascinating clash between former Players Championship quarter finalist Jan Dekker and Welsh ace Jonathan Worsley.

They've met four times previously. Worsley came out on top in a qualifier for the 2017 UK Open, but Dekker has won the other three, including their most recent meeting in a Players Championship event last year. He was also showing signs of hitting form when the season was suspended last month, reaching the last 32 in Barnsley, so he looks a good bet here.

Bet 3: Back Flash to beat Soma at 2/9

Starcraft Brood War is one of the oldest games in the esports world, but it remains extremely popular, particularly in South Korea, which this month has been hosting the ninth season of the Brood War Starleague.

The tournament comes to a conclusion next week, but this weekend sees the battle for third place between one of the giants of the Starcraft scene, Lee 'Flash' Young Ho and the big outsider, Park 'SoMa' Sang Hyun.

Flash is an esports legend, and has dominated this tournament, winning it four times, including last September's Season 8. Although he won't be winning Season 9, his vast experience should enable him to see off Soma, who is making only his second appearance in Starleague.

Total Odds for this multiple: 4/1




