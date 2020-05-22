Saturday Sports Multiple: A Dortmund win the headline in a 5/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Dortmund to beat Wolfsburg at 5/6

Dortmund returned to Bundesliga action in style last weekend, thrashing local rivals Schalke 4-0 to keep up the pressure on leaders Bayern Munich.

This Saturday's opponents will likely offer stronger resistance, as they are pushing hard for a European spot and go into this game at the Volkswagen Arena in sixth place, having dramatically edged out Augsburg last time.

But Wolfsburg's record in this fixture won't give their supporters much encouragement. They haven't scored in any of their last six against Dortmund and their home record of two wins in their last nine doesn't read too well either. With no fans attending this game, they won't get much of a home ground boost either, so the visitors look like a solid bet to pick up another three points.

Bet 2: Back Thibault Tricole to beat John O'Shea at 11/8

The Remote Darts League has already produced one successful competition and this week RDL 2 got underway. Ten players feature in a round-robin league that will run until the play-offs early next month.

John O Shea has been around for a while and is ranked just inside the top 80 by the BDO, although he won the World Masters last year, and is not to be underestimated, having won one and drawn one of his two games so far.

But at bigger odds, I'm siding with rising French star Thibault Tricole. He reached the last 32 at the Masters and the World Championship and is ranked 25th in the world. This tournament presents a good opportunity to raise his profile further and although this is likely to be a close game, I think he can edge it.

Bet 3: Back Innovation to beat Trap at 2/5

The Korea-based Global Starcraft 2 League is one of the esports world's oldest organisations, having launched its first competition in 2010. There are five tournaments slated for this year, and Season One has reached the quarter final stage where it has thrown up an interesting tie.

Cho 'Trap' Sung-ho, who plays for Jin Air Green Wings, earned two runners-up spots last year, although he has never won a GSL title, while his rival, Lee 'Innovation' Shin-Hyung has made little impact since landing back to back titles in 2017.

This time round, both players have looked in good form, but Innovation is arguably one of the top five players in the world right now, and hasn't dropped a game on route to the last eight, so looks a solid bet to reach the semi-finals.

Total Odds for this multiple: 5/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



