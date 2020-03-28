Saturday Sports Multiple: A Minsk stalemate the headline in a 7/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back FC Minsk to draw with Dinamo Minsk at 2/1

FC Minsk are rated the outsiders for Saturday's capital city clash in the Belarusian Premier League, but I'm backing them to match their visitors.

Dinamo have won this competition seven times and they have an excellent record in this fixture, but they have looked rusty in their three outings so far, losing both legs of their Belarusian Cup tie, and then being turned over at home by Rukh Brest.

There is likely to be a reaction to that result from the Dinamo players, but FC Minsk will sense an opportunity here after their impressive 3-1 opening week win against Belshina and they look good for a point in what is likely to be a tight derby.

Bet 2: Back Yunost Minsk to beat Shakhtyor Soligorsk at 2/7

Like their football counterparts, Belarus' ice hockey players are carrying on, and Yunost Minsk look like a banker in their Extraliga Final game against Soligorsk.

The favourites go into the game in impressive form, having won five of their last six, including a 5-1 thrashing of these opponents in the first game of the Finals series on Friday, which followed a 6-0 drubbing of Dinamo Molodechno.

Soligorsk showed plenty of tenacity to overcome Neman Grodno 4-3 in a tight series in the semi-finals, but they seemed to be feeling the after effects of that effort in the opener yesterday, and Minsk can take full advantage to make it 2-0.

Bet 3: Back FaZe Clan to beat Mousesports at Evens

The new ESL Pro League gets underway this weekend and defending champions Mousesports, based in Germany are the odds-on favourites to start with a win, but it could be worth taking them on this weekend.

Mousesports are up against the consistent US team FaZe Clan, who've won at least one map in their last 11 matches, and who kicked off their season with a 2-0 win over Tyloo. That game saw Marcelo 'coldzera' David rack up 45 kills in the first two maps, and in that kind of form, he might be able to help FaZe Clan catch the champions cold on Saturday evening in what should be a close contest.

Total Odds for this multiple: 7/1.




