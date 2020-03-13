Saturday Sports Multiple: Back a Cherries win in a 10/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Bournemouth to beat Crystal Palace at 7/5

Bournemouth have slipped back into the relegation zone after a disappointing run, but they can bounce back with victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Three wins on the bounce have eased Palace's own relegation fears and with 39 points on the board already, they have little to play for in their remaining nine games, a factor that could lead to a drop in intensity in the closing weeks.

That may work in the Cherries' favour, as could their good home record. Eddie Howe's side have picked up seven points from their last three games at the Vitality Stadium, and showed plenty of fight at Anfield last week, taking the lead before eventually losing 2-1. Joshua King should be back to boost their front line on Saturday and I'm backing them to earn all three points.

Bet 2: Back Stormers to beat Sharks at 15/8

For South African rugby union fans, this could be one of the highlights of this year's Super Rugby, as the nation's top two franchises go head to head.

On form, the Sharks are the clear choice. They go into this game in top spot in the South African conference, winning three out of four in Australia and New Zealand before sealing a convincing win against the Jaguares last week.

The Stormers' form isn't as good on paper, as they lost their perfect record with a defeat to the Blues last time, but they could have the edge here. The Sharks appeared to tire badly at the end of the game last week, while the Stormers enjoyed a bye, and that extra rest may be in their favour on Saturday.

Bet 3: Back Warriors to beat Cobras at 8/13

Going into their final game of the league stage, the Warriors are assured of a place in the knock-out phase of this year's Momentum One Day Cup, but they need a win to be sure of avoiding the table-topping Dolphins in the semi-finals.

Fortunately, their last assignment is against the Cobras, who have been out of contention for some time, and have now lost seven of their last eight, including a run of five consecutive defeats, extended by another loss to the Titans on Wednesday.

By contrast, the Warriors have been finishing strong after a slow start to the competition, and with several members of their batting order among the runs, they should prove too strong for the Cobras this weekend.

Total Odds for this multiple: 10/1.




