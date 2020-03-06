Saturday Sports Multiple: Back a Selhurst Park draw in a 12/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Crystal Palace to draw with Watford at 11/5

Watford pulled off a major shock last weekend when they beat Premier League champions-elect Liverpool and they can follow up with an important point against Crystal Palace on Saturday as they fight to pull clear of the drop zone.

Palace have found some form of their own with important wins over Brighton and Newcastle in recent weeks, but while they are well-organised and hard to beat at home, they don't score many, in fact, only the Magpies have a lower goal tally.

That gives Watford hope of earning a point, despite the absence of key attacking influence Gerard Deulofeu, who was injured against Liverpool. This is the sort of game in which Hornets skipper Troy Deeney should be in his element, and he can lead the visitors to battle for an important point.

Bet 2: Back Wasps to beat Gloucester at 1/2

Gloucester have a good recent record against these opponents and are unbeaten in their last four meetings in the Premiership, but I'm backing Wasps to edge this one.

The Cherry and Whites are badly out of form and go into this game at the Ricoh Arena having lost their last four. Their away form is even worse. Gloucester have only won once on the road since last April.

By contrast, Wasps are going well, having lost only one of their last four and produced a 60-10 thrashing of Saracens in their last home fixture. They have closed the gap on the top four and they should be able to keep up their momentum here against opponents who appear to be heading in the other direction.

Bet 3: South Africa to beat Australia at 13/8

South Africa have sealed their one-day series against Australia with a game to play, so it is a surprise to see that the tourists are still odds-on for game three.

As Ed Hawkins points out in his latest piece, the Aussies have been poor in both games so far, while South African fans have been cheered at the end of a long and difficult season by the form of Jannie Malan, Heinrich Klaasen and Lungi Ngidi.

Ngidi may be rested for this one, but Australia may also consider giving their key strike bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins the day off, and I can't see any reason not to back the home side at odds against to make it 3-0.

Total Odds for this multiple: 12/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission



