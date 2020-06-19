Saturday Sports Multiple: A Brighton draw the headline in a 9/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Brighton to draw with Arsenal at 12/5

Arsenal had a nightmare return to Premier League action in midweek and although they are favourites to pick up three points on Saturday, they offer little value.

Predicting how a team will perform after three months out of action will be tricky for punters in the opening days of the restarted season, but having seen the Gunners in action on Wednesday, they can't be backed with any confidence here.

Arteta's side were second best throughout against Manchester City, their rustiness epitomised by David Luiz's error-strewn display. We can't be sure how well Brighton will perform in their first game back, but they have a good home record, losing only one of their last five and they can earn a point against notoriously poor travellers.

Bet 2: Back Wests Tigers to beat North Queensland Cowboys at 8/11

Both of these sides are on a recovery mission after suffering back to back losses, having gone into the NRL season with plenty of optimism.

North Queensland were well beaten by the Warriors last Friday and they have been further weakened by the loss of Valentine Holmes, Jordan McLean and Tom Gilbert ahead of a crucial early season test of their resolve.

And while the Tigers have an identical haul of two wins from five, they are in slightly better form, having shown some signs of improvement in their 14-6 loss to the Raiders last time. They have a good record against the Cowboys, having won five of their last six, and should be able to edge this one.

Bet 3: Back Chiefs to beat Blues at 8/11

The opening weekend of Super Rugby Aotearoa will have given the Blues some confidence going into this tough game in Week 2.

The Chiefs were strong favourites to start with a win against the Highlanders, but they slipped to a surprise 28-27 defeat. By contrast, the Blues started in impressive form, hammering the Hurricanes 30-20 at Eden Park.

But a return to the Waikato Stadium provides an immediate opportunity for Warren Gatland's side to bounce back. The Blues haven't won in Hamilton since 2011, a run of eight consecutive defeats, and with a packed house expected, the Chiefs should have the edge against their old rivals.



