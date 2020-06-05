Saturday Sports Multiple: A Frankfurt win the headline in an 11/2 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Eintracht Frankfurt to beat Mainz at Evens

Eintracht Frankfurt ended their winless Bundesliga run last weekend with an impressive victory at Wolfsburg before following up with another away win against Bremen in midweek and they can make it three in a row on Saturday.

Adi Huetter's side have now scored eight in their last three top-flight games, securing a priceless haul of points that has pulled them clear of the relegation scrap.

By contrast, this weekend's opponents are still in the thick of the battle, having earned just four points from their four matches since the resumption. Mainz are arguably better on the road than at home, but they're struggling for goals at the moment, scoring once in their last three and the home side look like a solid bet here.

Bet 2: Back North Queensland Cowboys to beat Cronulla Sharks at 4/6

North Queensland Cowboys returned to NRL action with a bang last weekend, brushing aside the Gold Coast Titans and they can pick up their third win of the season on Saturday against the struggling Sharks.

Cronulla suffered their second consecutive home defeat last week, losing out 28-16 to Wests Tigers and their injury-hit squad looks low on confidence at the moment.

The Cowboys forward pack will be weakened by the absence of Jason Taumalolo but they will still pose a serious challenge to the Sharks who were rolled over by the Tigers last week and who will missing a key man of their own in Andrew Fifita. Back North Queensland to continue their strong form.

Bet 3: Back Cure to beat Ty at 10/11

The latest iteration of the Global Starcraft 2 League concludes on Saturday with a fascinating final clash between Kim 'Cure' Doh Wook and Jun 'Ty' Tae Yang.

Cure pulled off an impressive result to beat Lee 'Innovation' Shin-Hyung in last weekend's semi-finals and although he is the outsider here, he will be confident of repeating his 2-0 victory over Ty during the Group State of the competition.

Ty has the more impressive pedigree, having reached four GSL event finals over the last four years, but it is worth noting that he has lost all four, underlining his tendency to fall short on the big occasion, so at the current odds, Cure looks the better bet.

Total Odds for this multiple: 11/2. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.