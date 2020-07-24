Saturday Sports Multiple: A Genoa draw the headline in a 9/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Genoa to draw with Inter at 16/5

The last round of Serie A results resolved another of the division's relegation issues, with Brescia's fate sealed, leaving Genoa, Udinese and Torino battling to ensure that they aren't overtaken by third-from bottom Lecce in the final weeks.

Genoa's four-point lead over Lecce is a helpful cushion but with games against top ten sides Sassuolo and Verona still to come, there will be no easy points on offer.

The good news for Thiago Motta's side is that Saturday's visitors effectively have nothing to play for. Consecutive draws against Roma and Fiorentina have ended Inter's slim chances of catching Juventus at the top of Serie A, and with a top four spot secured and a Europa League campaign to plot next month, the visitors may not bring their A game for this one. Back Genoa to scrape a priceless point.

Bet 2: Back St George/Illawara Dragons to beat Cronulla Sharks at 11/10

Super League is back next week, but in the meantime, there's a packed weekend of action for UK league fans to get stuck into, including this derby in the NRL.

Both sides go into the game on the fringes of the top eight, and in good form. The Sharks have lost just two of their last seven, while the Dragons have won four from six, with both having realistic ambitions of reaching the Finals.

This clash promises plenty of personal battles, including the duel between front-rowers Paul Vaughan and Aaron Woods, but the Dragons successful blunted the Sharks pack in the reverse fixture in Round 5 and I'm backing them to edge this.

Bet 3: Back Crusaders to beat Hurricanes at 1/6

Crusaders have a chance to wrap up the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition on Saturday when they take on the in-form Hurricanes at Orangetheory Stadium.

The visitors will head to Christchurch with some confidence on the back of a three-game winning streak, which included a narrow win over the Blues last week, but they will have the weight of history pressing down on them this weekend.

The Crusaders have not lost in Christchurch since 2016, an astonishing run that underlines both their own dominance in southern hemisphere rugby and the fortress-like nature of this ground. With an extra week off to regroup and prepare for this game, I can't see the home side losing this one.

Total Odds for this multiple: 9/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



