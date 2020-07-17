Saturday Sports Multiple: A Burnley win the headline in an 8/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Burnley to beat Norwich at 5/4

For Norwich, this long-running season cannot end soon enough and judging by their display against Chelsea in midweek, in which they failed to muster a shot on target, there seems to be little chance of their finishing their campaign strong.

By contrast, even though Burnley's chances of sneaking into the Europa League qualification places appear to be slim, they are battling hard to the end, underlined by their impressive performance against Wolves on Wednesday.

The Clarets have significant injury problems, which worsened with the loss of Charlie Taylor in the week, but that shouldn't stop them from extending their impressive record of four wins in their last seven away games, against a Canaries side that is just going through the motions.

Bet 2: Back Newcastle Knights to beat South Sydney Rabbitohs at 10/11

After defeat to the NRL leaders Parramatta Eels in the last round, Newcastle Knights have the chance to return to winning ways against another in-form side on Saturday.

The Rabbitohs had a slow start to their campaign, losing their first three, but they've put together a decent run since then, with four wins out of five, which will give them plenty of confidence ahead of taking on a top six rival this weekend.

Still, it is worth noting that South Sydney's wins have come against some of the weaker teams in the competition, and this represents a step up in class. The Knights have struggled for consistency, but their form is stronger overall and although this is set to be a close game, I think they can edge it.

Bet 3: Back Blues to beat Hurricanes at 11/10

The Hurricanes have recovered well after a slow start to Super Rugby Aotearoa, beating both the Chiefs and the Highlanders to given them a 2-2 win-loss record, but they might struggle to continue that run of form on Saturday.

Their weekend opponents lost out to the Crusaders 26-15 last week, but that score isn't a true reflection of how close the Blues were to pulling off the win against arguably the southern hemisphere's top side.

Prior to that game, they'd won three in a row, including an impressive opening day win over the Hurricanes. They have a strong record against these rivals, having won both of their last two matches and with Beauden Barrett likely to want to put on a big show at his old ground, the Blues look like a strong bet here.

Total Odds for this multiple: 8/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



